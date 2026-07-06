/'It may contain...': Mysterious silver balls found on Australian beach - What could it be?

Several large silver balls washed up on north Queensland beaches in Australia with authorities investigating its origin. The Queensland Fire Department said on Sunday (July 5) that a total of six objects had been found washed up on beaches. Five had been “secured into drums” and a sixth was being “rendered safe." The balls are suspected space debris that experts suggest could be “space balls” that are often left over from rocket launches. The Australian Space Agency confirmed that it was working to determine the nature and origin of the mysterious objects. The discovery has drawn comparisons to a similar incident in 2023, where a metal dome from an Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle washed up on a beach in Western Australia.

The Australian police said that it was suspected of containing hazardous chemicals. According to reports, the spheres may contain hydrazine, a highly toxic and carcinogenic rocket propellant. Authorities advised the public not to touch any suspicious objects as “it may contain hazardous chemicals and to call Triple Zero (000) immediately” if more are found.

Providing additional information about the development, police said that specialist QFR scientific teams have safely secured a number of the items throughout the weekend and remain on scene continuing their work. A 50-metre exclusion zone is still in place," the department said in a statement shared on X. Police, however, said there is no danger to the local community and that they are not formally investigating the incident.

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