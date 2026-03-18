Dr Prahlada Ramarao, the architect of the Akash surface-to-air missile system, said at WION’s World PULSE on Wednesday (March 18) that the next war will be fought in space. Responding to a question about what the next few years look like in defence, Ramarao said that, seeing the last war (Operation Sindoor) and the current war (Iran war), it is clear that wars have moved from ground to air, and now the next shift will take them to space. "It will be the next game changer," he said. "We will have to make sure our space is fully protected and also ensure that we deny space to others," Ramarao added. According to him, one who manages to deter the adversary in satellite-to-satellite warfare will emerge as the winner. Ramarao said it is important that India works on creating "space capabilities" through assets and "denying and delaying" the asset to the adversary. It is going to be all about air-to-air interaction, and he said India is working on the technology to create a space platform.

Drones in wars

Ramarao also talked about the future of weapons used in wars. He believes that low-cost drones, laser and microwave weapons are the need of the hour. India needs low-cost, effective methods of defending itself, which he says is something the country is working on. "The cost per engagement needs to be effective," he said.

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Ramarao weighs in on how a country wins a war

He also opened up on what makes a country stay ahead of its adversary in a war. To make missiles and weapons effective, he highlighted eight areas - Command, control, communication and computer, along with intelligence and information, while padding it all up with surveillance and reconnaissance. "This is how you deny the adversary, along with weapon effectiveness. We need sufficient strength. This is how you win a war or a battle," Ramarao said.

World War 3 and India

Lastly, Ramarao shed light on the current global scenario, where the US and Israel are fighting a war with Iran that has also wrapped up the Gulf nations. He said if ever the situation turns towards a larger conflict, hinting at the beginning of World War 3, India is the only country that could defuse the situation. He said India lives by the principle of Vasudaiva Kutumbkam, and "no one would trust anyone but India to do this job". "We will be the prime player to stop World War 3," Ramarao said.