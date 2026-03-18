/'War not ours, but cost is global': Global envoys push for new global order at WION World PULSE

Speaking at the ‘Power Pulse’ panel discussion during WION World Pulse on Wednesday (Mar 18), Antonio Bartoli, Italian ambassador to India; Mahishini Colonne, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India; Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore to India; and Dr. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of Germany to India highlighted the importance of new world order and expressed hope that the war in West Asia would end soon.

Asia, Europe paying price for wars they didn't start: Antonio Bartoli, Italian ambassador to India

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Antonio Bartoli, Italian ambassador to India, addressed the ongoing West Asia conflict, highlighting its wider global impact. He noted that “Asia and Europe are paying the price of wars they didn’t initiate,” underlining how regions far from the battlefield are bearing the consequences of geopolitical tensions. Bartoli emphasised the urgent need for a rule-based global order, stressing that it must go beyond theory. According to him, such a framework should function as “a concrete step for everyone to follow,” ensuring stability and predictability in international relations.

On shifting global dynamics, he remarked that the world order has been disrupted by “Russia's aggression towards Ukraine,” adding that the pillars of Europe’s stability have weakened. He pointed to the loss of key supports, including the “US security umbrella, cheap Russian energy supply, trade and raw materials from China,” which once underpinned Europe’s economic and strategic balance. In this context, he underscored the importance of strategic autonomy, saying European nations must increasingly look toward alternative partnerships.

Highlighting ties between New Delhi and Rome, Bartoli said, “Our relationship is based on strategic value chain,” noting that cooperation between India and Europe now spans trade, security, mobility, as well as technology and research. On connectivity initiatives like the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor, he advocated diversification over dependence on a single route. “It may sound as a paradox but we don't need not a single corridor but a network of options. So we must diversify. India and Italy share the same interest. We need stability and freedom of navigation,” he said, adding that nations must work toward inclusive and forward-looking solutions: “We are confident that more reasonable approach can be taken.”

Addressing the rapidly shifting global narrative influenced by social media and political messaging, Bartoli called for a more grounded approach. “We have to do the opposite of the social media philosophy. We must focus on the main ingredients-trust and reliable, resilient value chains,” he said, stressing the need for consistency and trust in global partnerships. READ HERE

West Asia war has ripple effects: High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Mahishini Colonne

Speaking at WION World Pulse, Mahishini Colonne, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka voiced Sri Lanka’s concerns over the escalating West Asia conflict and its ripple effects on the region’s economy and stability. She highlighted the strategic vulnerability of island nations, noting, “Sri Lanka is a developing island nation in the Indian Ocean. The ocean, shipping lanes, ports, airports – those are our lifelines. So when they are being affected and disrupted, naturally we have concerns.”

Addressing the sinking of the Iranian naval frigate IRIS Dena, Colonne detailed Sri Lanka’s response, emphasising adherence to international norms. “Where the ship was concerned, it was sunk off the coast of Sri Lanka in international waters, and Sri Lanka did what it had to do according to the laws of the sea as well as the law of war, which we abide by,” she said.

She further explained the rescue efforts: “When there was a distress call, the Navy and the Air Force were mobilised, and we rescued the survivors. We managed to also salvage human remains, which have since been repatriated. That’s what we did – we did what we had to because, although it sank in international waters, this was in Sri Lanka’s search and rescue region.”

On the broader implications of the war, Colonne warned of growing instability, particularly around critical energy routes. “Where the war is concerned, what is actually far more concerning for us is what’s happening in West Asia now and the Strait of Hormuz. What the instability that is causing in terms of energy, in terms of fuel prices going up, in terms of Sri Lankan workers in the region and the impact on the economy.” She also outlined the government’s domestic response to the crisis, revealing measures aimed at managing limited resources and public anxiety.

Reaffirming Colombo’s ties with New Delhi, Colonne described India as a steadfast ally. “We hope that this war would not last long because I don’t know how we would be able to sustain in the future because everyone is being affected, including India, which has always been our closest partner and our first responder – the country that has stood by us in times of crisis,” she said. READ HERE

War should end sooner than later: German ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann

Speaking at WION World Pulse, Philipp Ackermann voiced strong concern over the ongoing West Asia conflict and its far-reaching impact. “We are deeply concerned. The war is preventing growth in the way it should, and we hope it comes to an end sooner rather than later,” he said, warning of both economic and humanitarian consequences. Highlighting the wider fallout, he added, “Many countries are suffering, including Lebanon, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, making the situation increasingly dire and concerning.”

On the geopolitical stance of Europe, Ackermann made it clear that the region does not intend to be directly involved in the conflict. “We have said very clearly that’s not our war, and we will not participate in this. That is our voice of unity,” he stated. Turning to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, he underscored the scale of human loss, noting, “Every day hundreds of soldiers and civilians die,” and cautioned against shifting global attention away from urgent crises. Stressing the need for prioritisation, he said the international community must “concentrate on those areas where things have to be solved,” highlighting the importance of consistent diplomatic engagement.

On India-Europe relations, Ackermann struck a positive note, describing the partnership as “a positive story.” He highlighted the significance of the proposed free trade agreement, calling it “a huge step in the right direction,” and added, “It shows that free trade leads us, in a tailor-made way, towards more prosperity.” He concluded by emphasising India’s importance, stating that it remains “a fabulous partner for the EU and Germany.” READ HERE

One battle after another, we are in a geopolitical Squid Game: High Commissioner of Singapore to India Simon Wong

At WION World Pulse, Simon Wong highlighted the sense of continuous global disruption, remarking, “since Covid there is one battle after another.” Drawing a striking comparison, he said, “Sometimes I feel we are in a geopolitical Squid Game. We see many new challenges that we are not in control of,” underscoring the unpredictability of current global tensions.

He stressed the growing strain on nations, adding, “These days we are being electrically shocked,” while warning of prolonged instability. Expressing hope for de-escalation, Wong said, “We hope war goes off realms very soon, if not, we will get price and supply shocks.” Focusing on resilience, he emphasised, “We need to build our own resilience and be independent in sourcing critical minerals.” Highlighting ties with India, he noted strong economic engagement, stating, “We are trusted partners of India; we have just signed a comprehensive strategic partnership deal last year,” and added that Singapore’s investments in India stand at around $160 billion.