Sri Lankan High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne says Iran war ‘concerning’, calls India ‘closest partner’ at WION World Pulse

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Mahishini Colonne, on Wednesday (Mar 18) expressed Sri Lanka’s concern about the war in West Asia during the WION World Pulse – The Leaders’ Confluence in New Delhi. She also spoke about the Iranian naval frigate IRIS Dena, which was sunk by the United States in the Indian Ocean while en route back to Iran. Colonne also highlighted how the Sri Lankan government is managing a situation of crisis triggered by the West Asia war and reiterated close relations with India.

When asked about IRIS Dena, Colonne said, “Where the ship was concerned, it was sunk off the coast of Sri Lanka in international waters, and Sri Lanka did what it had to do according to the laws of the sea as well as the law of war, which we abide by,” she said.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner further described how the country’s forces conducted a rescue and search operation. “When there was a distress call, the Navy and the Air Force were mobilised, and we rescued the survivors. We managed to also salvage human remains, which have since been repatriated. That’s what we did – we did what we had to because, although it sank in international waters, this was in Sri Lanka’s search and rescue region.”

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Speaking of the Iran war, which began after the US and Israeli forces launched strikes on the Islamic Republic on February 28, killing its supreme leader Ali Khamenei, Colonne said, “Where the war is concerned, what is actually far more concerning for us is what’s happening in West Asia now and the Strait of Hormuz. What the instability that is causing in terms of energy, in terms of fuel prices going up, in terms of Sri Lankan workers in the region and the impact on the economy.”

She also talked about Sri Lanka’s economic crisis in 2022 and Cyclone Ditwah that affected the country significantly. “Sri Lanka is a developing island nation in the Indian Ocean. The ocean, shipping lanes, ports, airports – those are our lifelines. So when they are being affected and disrupted, naturally we have concerns.”

In response to Iran's disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, which has affected the global energy supply, she said the Sri Lankan government has introduced fuel rationing and a 4-day work week. Colonne said, “The government has this additional task of allaying the fears of people because we have already introduced fuel rationing. And we have introduced a 4-day work week. And we have urged the private sector to also consider adhering to a 4-day work week. So we’ve had to put in place systems like this, and we have to also plan for unforeseen circumstances because we don’t know how this situation will evolve.”

“So there are these concerns, but the government is taking steps, the government is aware. Even last night, the president addressed the nation and addressed questions from the public as well. They are putting in place various steps, and we hope that this war would not last long because I don’t know how we would be able to sustain in the future because everyone is being affected, including India, which has always been our closest partner and our first responder – the country that has stood by us in times of crisis,” she added.

On Wednesday (Mar 18), WION World PULSE – The Leaders’ Confluence, held at ITC Maurya in the Indian capital New Delhi, brought together a cross-section of policymakers, diplomats and industry leaders at a time of heightened global uncertainty. The global thought leadership forum came at a time when globally the lines between geopolitics, economics and technology are increasingly blurred.

The remarkable event started with a keynote address by Dr Subhash Chandra, Founder and Mentor of Zee Group and Former Rajya Sabha member. Addressing the diverse audience, Dr Chandra highlighted that “we are in an era of information overload” and in times like these, “diplomacy needs credible global platforms like WION.”