/‘War upon our shores’: Namal Rajapaksa calls Indian Ocean the new global 'economic highway,' warns of global system collapse at WION World PULSE

Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa, speaking at WION’s World PULSE, said the global system is undergoing a major transformation, adding that "global institutions are being tested like never before." Speaking on the importance of the Indian Ocean in the global economic setting, he said that it was never "a zone of conflict; it was a bridge between civilisations." It "connected societies rather than dividing them", he said, adding that now, the "Indian Ocean has become one of the most important economic highways in the world". He added that “Located at the center of sea routes, Sri Lanka holds one of the most strategic positions in the Indian Ocean.”

“War upon our shores”

Rajapaksa said that “tensions in the Middle East are endangering maritime and global security,” and insisted that "stability of the Indian Ocean has become critical". He warned that with turbulence rocking the global community, “war has reached our shore as well”.

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"The ocean has shaped our past and will shape our future…it is the responsibility of our generation," stated the Sri Lankan Member of Parliament.

WION World Pulse

On Wednesday (Mar 18), WION World PULSE brought together a cross-section of policymakers, diplomats and industry leaders at a time of heightened global uncertainty. The global thought leadership forum came at a time when globally the lines between geopolitics, economics and technology are increasingly blurred.