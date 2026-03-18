/WION World Pulse | India's ancient wisdom is the most relevant in today's world: Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Speaking at the WION World Pulse Summit in New Delhi, Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presented a visual landscape of India. He highlighted the country’s rich history and culture, which have remained rooted yet grown over the years. The country attracts tourists from across the globe. In his address, he noted, “When one travels to India, one does not merely see the landscape or the natural beauty but encounters layers of history and diverse culture.”

Shekhawat also mentioned the country's diversity, from the ghats of Varanasi to the deserts of Rajasthan, from the temples of the south to the monasteries of the Himalayas. India offers journeys that are not just outward but inward.

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“Our vision is to position India as a global hub for cultural, spiritual and wellness tourism. India is the most diverse country in the world when it comes to culture, cuisine, craft and geographical landscape,” Shekhawat added.

Also read: WION World Pulse opened by Zee Group Founder and Mentor Dr Subhash Chandra

Next is Now: Where the Present Meets the Future

WION World PULSE is built on a simple but powerful idea: the future is rooted firmly in the present. Through keynote addresses, high-impact panel discussions, and fireside one-on-one chats, the platform will transform WION's editorial depth into real-world engagement.

Each powerful thematic segment, or “Pulse,” delves into a defining dimension of the new world order.

Here is a roundup of what to expect: