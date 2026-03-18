/WION World Pulse to spotlight global shifts across power, tech and trade: When and where to watch the global thought leadership forum

New Delhi’s ITC Maurya will turn into a high-level ideas arena on March 18 as WION hosts World PULSE, a global thought leadership forum bringing together ministers, diplomats, CEOs and policy thinkers from across the globe. The event will begin at 9:30 am (IST) and will be broadcast live on WION’s television channel. Viewers can also stream it on WION"s YouTube and across WION’s social media platforms.

WION World Pulse lineup: A gathering of power and policy voices

The keynote addresses at the global thought leadership forum will be delivered by Nitin Gadkari, CR Patil, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Prahlad Joshi. Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa will also attend as the special guest and deliver a keynote address. The audience will also see participation from industry and cultural figures, including Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Kapil Sharma and Elnaaz Norouzi.

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What the event is about

At its core, WION World PULSE is built around a simple idea: The future is not somewhere far away; it is already taking shape in the present. The event is structured around themed sessions, or “Pulses,” each focusing on a key pillar shaping the global order.

Power, economy and defence in focus

The POWER PULSE session will look at how global alliances are shifting, with ambassadors from Germany, Italy, Singapore and Sri Lanka unpacking what diplomacy looks like in a more unpredictable world.

Then comes ECONOMY PULSE, where policymakers and financial experts will dive into trade fragmentation, tariff tensions and the question of trust in global commerce.

DEFENCE PULSE moves the conversation into security, examining future warfare, emerging threats and how nations are preparing for a more complex battlefield.

Technology, climate and health conversations

The TECH PULSE session will tackle one of the biggest questions right now. Can the world agree on how to govern technology, especially AI and data?

PLANET PULSE shifts the lens to climate and business, asking whether sustainability and profit can realistically move together.

In HEALTHCARE PULSE, the focus turns to medicine, innovation and how healthcare systems are evolving in response to new challenges.

Mobility and the road ahead

Finally, AUTO PULSE will look at how mobility is changing, from electric vehicles to software-driven transport systems, and where India fits into that shift.