Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /WION World Pulse to spotlight global shifts across power, tech and trade: When and where to watch the global thought leadership forum

WION World Pulse to spotlight global shifts across power, tech and trade: When and where to watch the global thought leadership forum

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Mar 18, 2026, 07:38 IST | Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 07:38 IST
WION World Pulse to spotlight global shifts across power, tech and trade: When and where to watch the global thought leadership forum

WION World Pulse 2026: Rythm of the new world order Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

WION World PULSE to bring top global leaders to New Delhi. The forum at ITC Maurya will feature key voices like Nitin Gadkari and Namal Rajapaksa, tackling geopolitics, economy, defence and AI.

What are the key themes and why does it matter now? Scroll down to find out.

New Delhi’s ITC Maurya will turn into a high-level ideas arena on March 18 as WION hosts World PULSE, a global thought leadership forum bringing together ministers, diplomats, CEOs and policy thinkers from across the globe. The event will begin at 9:30 am (IST) and will be broadcast live on WION’s television channel. Viewers can also stream it on WION"s YouTube and across WION’s social media platforms.

WION World Pulse lineup: A gathering of power and policy voices

The keynote addresses at the global thought leadership forum will be delivered by Nitin Gadkari, CR Patil, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Prahlad Joshi. Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa will also attend as the special guest and deliver a keynote address. The audience will also see participation from industry and cultural figures, including Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Kapil Sharma and Elnaaz Norouzi.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | Power Pulse: Top envoys to discuss trust in era of disruptive diplomacy

What the event is about

At its core, WION World PULSE is built around a simple idea: The future is not somewhere far away; it is already taking shape in the present. The event is structured around themed sessions, or “Pulses,” each focusing on a key pillar shaping the global order.

Trending Stories

Power, economy and defence in focus

The POWER PULSE session will look at how global alliances are shifting, with ambassadors from Germany, Italy, Singapore and Sri Lanka unpacking what diplomacy looks like in a more unpredictable world.

Then comes ECONOMY PULSE, where policymakers and financial experts will dive into trade fragmentation, tariff tensions and the question of trust in global commerce.

DEFENCE PULSE moves the conversation into security, examining future warfare, emerging threats and how nations are preparing for a more complex battlefield.

Technology, climate and health conversations

The TECH PULSE session will tackle one of the biggest questions right now. Can the world agree on how to govern technology, especially AI and data?

PLANET PULSE shifts the lens to climate and business, asking whether sustainability and profit can realistically move together.

In HEALTHCARE PULSE, the focus turns to medicine, innovation and how healthcare systems are evolving in response to new challenges.

Also read | WION World Pulse: Iran war and the SCO - India in middle amid rival interests

Mobility and the road ahead

Finally, AUTO PULSE will look at how mobility is changing, from electric vehicles to software-driven transport systems, and where India fits into that shift.

Put together, the sessions aim to do more than just analyse global trends. They try to connect the dots. From geopolitics to AI, from climate to commerce, WION World PULSE is set to be a space where ideas are not just discussed, but tested in real time.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

Trending Topics