/Power Pulse: Top envoys from Italy, Germany, Singapore and Sri Lanka to discuss trust in era of disruptive diplomacy

The upcoming WION World Pulse summit, set for March 18, 2026, in New Delhi, promises to be a key platform for dissecting the shifting contours of global diplomacy. Among its highlights is the session titled "Power Pulse: Finding Trust in an Age of Turbulence and Disruptive Diplomacy", which brings together a panel of prominent envoys: Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India; Mahishini Colonné, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India; Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore to India; and Dr. Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India. It is hosted by WION's Sidhant Sibal.

Why This Session Matters

In an era marked by geopolitical volatility, from ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East to trade frictions and the rise of personality-driven foreign policy, the session addresses a pressing need: rebuilding trust amid eroding multilateral norms. The international rules-based order faces unprecedented challenges, with traditional diplomacy increasingly supplanted by ad-hoc, leader-centric engagements. This "disruptive diplomacy" risks fragmenting alliances and heightening uncertainty in global relations.

The discussion holds strategic relevance as major powers navigate multipolarity, technological rivalries, and economic interdependence. Global attention is focused here because New Delhi, as host, positions India as a pivotal voice in the Global South and a bridge between East and West. Insights from this dialogue could influence how nations recalibrate alliances in a turbulent world.

Key Questions the Session Will Address

How can trust be restored when institutions like the UN are seen as paralysed? What are the risks of "disruptive diplomacy", bypassing established channels for bilateral deals or public posturing? The debate will likely explore policy dilemmas, such as balancing national interests with collective security, managing great-power competition without escalation, and seizing opportunities for new coalitions in areas like supply-chain resilience and climate diplomacy. Conflicts over spheres of influence and the weaponization of economic tools will feature prominently, alongside prospects for renewed multilateralism.

Who’s Speaking & Why They Matter

The speakers represent a cross-section of influential diplomatic perspectives. Ambassador Bartoli brings Italy's view, emphasising rules-based order and Indo-Pacific engagement. High Commissioner Colonné offers insights from Sri Lanka's vantage point in South Asia. High Commissioner Wong reflects Singapore's pragmatic, trade-oriented approach as a small state thriving in a multipolar Asia. Ambassador Ackermann contributes Germany's focus on multilateralism, transatlantic ties, and strategic autonomy.

The power dynamics in the room are notable: a blend of European, Asian, and South Asian voices, moderated in India's capital, underscores the shift toward inclusive global conversations beyond traditional Western dominance.

Stakeholder Expectations

Countries hope for signals on alliance-building and conflict de-escalation; industries seek clarity on trade stability and tech governance; civil society pushes for ethical diplomacy amid humanitarian crises; and markets watch for any hints of reduced geopolitical risk that could boost investor confidence.

India Lens