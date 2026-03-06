/Defence Pulse: Defence & deterrence, future warfare and strategic imperatives

Defence and deterrence are cornerstones of sovereign nations to exist in today’s unstable and volatile geopolitical scenario.

A credible deterrence and defence posture now requires a strategic mix of nuclear, conventional, and missile defence capabilities, complemented by space and cyber capabilities as well.

Faced with the eventuality of a kinetic attack, a State has two options:

Deter the adversary to avoid conflict

Or

Prepare for Defence and War

The ‘Defence Pulse’ panel will explore:

Future Security Architecture:

We will delve into the rapidly evolving nature of warfare as traditional warfare doctrines have been rewritten as the battlefield expands. Warfare is now multi-domain, simultaneously spanning across land, maritime, air, cyber, and space.

Emerging Technologies:

The convergence of AI, hypersonics, sonic booms, robotics, and autonomous systems is ushering in a revolution in military affairs. Air power is shifting more towards uncrewed combat aircraft for ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) and strike missions, reducing human risks.

In the coming decades, military power will be measured not only in tanks, missiles, and aircraft but also in terabytes processed per second. In a global AI market projected to exceed $1.5 trillion by 2030, technological asymmetry will be pivotal on the battlefield.

Evolving hybrid and grey-zone threats:

Threats to national security are becoming more complex, incorporating “darker” grey zone strategies and utilizing civilian infrastructure for military purposes as well. Evolving hybrid and gray-zone threats blend conventional, unconventional, and cyber methods to destabilise adversaries.

India’s strengths in undoing challenges:

As India strives to create an ‘Adaptive Defence’ strategy, this panel will discuss the importance of situational awareness, flexibility at strategic and tactical levels, resilience, agility, and integration with futuristic technologies.

Interoperability over siloed structures:

Conflicts have increasingly become hybrid, making siloed defence strategies obsolete. It is the age of seamless integration across security agencies.

Our panel

‘Defence Pulse’ will feature decorated military personnel who have helmed India’s security architecture, high-profile policymakers and industry heads:

Dr Prahlada Ramarao, Aerospace Engineer, DRDO Scientist (Father of Akash missile)

Dr Prahlada Ramarao, is an aerospace engineer and scientist with India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation. He is the man behind India’s famed Akash surface-to-air missile system, India’s indigenous shield against aerial attacks. He helped shape India’s missile defence capabilities including the Astra and Brahmos.

R.K. Singh Bhadauria, Air Chief Marshal (R)

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria is a highly decorated pilot who served as India’s 26th Chief of Air Staff. He served for over 40 years in the Indian Air Force. In his illustrious career, he has experienced over 26 different types of fighter jets and aircraft. He was the architect of major aircraft deals for the Indian Air Force largely shaping our air combat capabilities today.

'Defence Pulse' will provide an in-depth conversation on the future of warfare as our military leadership, veterans and industry leaders provide the 'pulse'of defence and security in preparation for the future.

'Defence Pulse' will be hosted by WION's Shivan Chanana, a core team member and a prominent face on the channel.