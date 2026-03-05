/WION World PULSE 2026, The Leaders' Confluence: The Rhythm of the New World Order takes centrestage in New Delhi

Get ready to attend, watch and take part in WION World PULSE 2026, The Leaders' Confluence on March 18, 2026, at ITC Maurya in New Delhi, organised and broadcast live and exclusive by WION, India’s first global news channel with a footprint spanning 193 countries. The event will capture what the world is feeling, thinking, and becoming right now across various crucial sectors. Anchored in WION’s editorial philosophy, World is One, WION World PULSE is designed as an experiential knowledge and dialogue platform that discusses, debates and tries to make sense of geopolitical shifts, technological disruptions, economic realignments, planet-profit alignments, future of mobility and medicine.

From founders and business owners to CXOs, policymakers, bureaucrats, and next-generation thought leaders, the gathering promises a rare convergence of influence and insight. Among the distinguished international attendees will be Namal Rajapaksa, Member of Parliament of Sri Lanka, bringing a key regional voice to the global dialogue.

Next is Now: Where the Present Meets the Future

WION World PULSE is built on a simple but powerful idea: the future is rooted firmly in the present. Through keynote addresses, high-impact panel discussions and Roundtables — a closed-door, invite-only dialogue among key stakeholders — the platform transforms WION's editorial depth into real-world engagement.

Each thematic segment, or “Pulse,” delves into a defining dimension of the new world order. Here is a roundup of what to expect:

POWER PULSE: India and the World Order

The POWER PULSE session will examine how the established international order is being challenged, as conventional diplomacy gives way to personality-driven engagement and new alliances reshape global equations. The conversation will explore the global power rebalance, the emergence of new partnerships, and whether India and the United States are headed toward a strategic reset.

The keynote address will be delivered by Reuven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to India. He will be joined by speakers Philipp Ackermann, Germany’s Ambassador to India; Philip Green, Australia’s High Commissioner to India; Antonio Bartoli, Italy’s Ambassador to India; and Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore to India. Together, they will decode the disruption reshaping global diplomacy.

ECONOMY PULSE: Tariff, Trade and Trust — Reimagining Global Trade

The ECONOMY PULSE session will take a deep dive into the evolving global business landscape and the economic equations redefining international commerce. The discussion will address how trade weaponisation, global trade fragmentation, and supply chain wars are reshaping the world economy, while examining how trust, inclusivity, and innovation can build more resilient and equitable trade systems.

The keynote address will be delivered by Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry. He will be joined by the speakers: Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister; Rajiv Kumar, former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog; and Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Ambassador to the United Nations. Their insights will examine the future of global trade through the lens of policy, partnerships, and strategic foresight.

DEFENCE PULSE: Future Warfare and Strategic Imperatives

The DEFENCE PULSE session will explore how evolving threats, emerging technologies, and shifting security doctrines are redefining national and global security. The conversation will focus on the realities of future warfare and the strategic imperatives nations must embrace to remain prepared.

The keynote address will be delivered by Rajnath Singh, India’s Minister of Defence. He will be joined by Dr Prahlada Ramarao, widely known as the father of the Akash missile; R. K. S. Bhadauria, former Chief of the Air Staff of India; and M. M. Naravane, former Chief of Staff of the Indian Army. Together, they will examine defence preparedness and technological modernisation in an era of complex threats.

TECH PULSE: Tech, Trust and Transformation

The TECH PULSE session will ask a defining question: Can the world move toward consensus on tech geopolitics? The discussion will examine how innovation can be balanced with trust and accountability, while addressing the implications of artificial intelligence, data privacy, cyber warfare, and the expanding space economy.

The session will feature Jaspreet Bindra, Founder of AI & Beyond; Abhishek Singh, CEO of the India AI Mission; Manish Prasad, President of SAP India; and Nitin Pai, Co-Founder and Director of the Takshila Institution. Their perspectives will illuminate the path toward responsible and inclusive technological progress.

PLANET PULSE: The Business of Climate — Profit or Planet?

PLANET PULSE will examine how sustainability and profitability intersect in a rapidly transforming global economy. The conversation will address climate geopolitics, the energy transition, and the rise of sustainable capitalism, while highlighting how green mobility, infrastructure innovation, and technology are driving climate-conscious growth.

The session will feature Erik Solheim, former Minister of Climate and the Environment of Norway; B. V. R. Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog ICED; Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at NASSCOM; and Ashok Khosla, Founder and Chairman of the Development Alternatives Group. Together, they will explore whether the future of business can successfully align profit with planetary responsibility.

HEALTHCARE PULSE: Medicine of Tomorrow

The HEALTHCARE PULSE session will spotlight how innovation, technology, and new models of care are transforming global healthcare systems. The discussion will focus on emerging healthcare models and breakthroughs in biotechnology that are shaping safer, more accessible, and future-ready systems.

The session will feature Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta; Sangeeta Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals; and Angelique Coetzee, National Chairperson of the South African Medical Association. Their insights will underscore how science and compassion together are reshaping the medicine of tomorrow.

AUTO PULSE: The Future of Mobility

AUTO PULSE will trace the rapid transformation of the automotive industry as the traditional combustion engine gradually gives way to electric, autonomous, and shared mobility. The session will examine how the sector is evolving into a software-driven mobility ecosystem focused on efficiency and decarbonisation.

The keynote address will be delivered by Nitin Gadkari, India's Minister for Road Transport and Highways. He will be joined by R. C. Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India; and Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of Hero MotoCorp. Their conversation will reflect on how India is positioning itself at the forefront of the global mobility revolution.

From global power shifts and trade wars to AI breakthroughs and climate capitalism, WION World PULSE is designed to do more than analyse change — it seeks to shape it.