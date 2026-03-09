/Tech Pulse: Can the world aim for a consensus on technological geopolitics?

Technology defines the modern world. At no other time in human history is technology changing as fast as it is changing now. With the rise of AI, quantum computing, robotics, semi-conductors and data centres, humanity is poised for its next great leap. These technologies will decide the global pecking order. And no nation that intends to be a serious player on the global stage can afford to neglect the advancements that are happening all around us.

But these technologies have also thrown up some fascinating challenges. Is the AI revolution bringing with it a tsunami of job losses? Once AI takes over, what type of jobs will be left for humans to do? Is our society changing on a fundamental level, creating a chasm between people who can harness the power of AI, and those who will lose big because they lost the AI race? How is India's IT sector going to be impacted? What are the ethics of using AI to fight wars? Will the richer and more advanced nations seek to monopolise the cutting-edge AI, robotics and quantum computing. From the personal to the political, these new emerging technologies are changing the geopolitics and are forging a new world order.

In the session of Wion World Pulse: Global Summit, called ‘Building consensus on emerging technologies: Can the World aim for a consensus on tech geopolitics?’ we raise these prickly issues with the esteemed guests on the panel:

(i) Abhishek Singh, CEO , India AI Mission, a ₹10,300 crore Govt of India initiative, with the mandate to build India's AI computing infrastructure, datasets, foundation models and talent pipeline. Mr Abhishek Singh has said India's mission is to democratise and strengthen the country's AI ecosystem, to ensure that technological progress remains safe, ethical and aligned with India's socio-economic fabric.

(ii) Nitin Pai, Co-Founder and Director, Takshashila Foundation. A gold medallist from the National University of Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, his research is focussed on the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific, defence economics and the politics of radically networked societies.

(iii) Venk Krishnan, President, TIE Bangalore & Founder, NuVentures actively supports the startup ecosystem, by empowering emerging companies to scale and succeed. Besides heading the software company Nuware that specializes in software and system development, offering tailored solutions to help businesses navigate the complexities of the digital age.

AI is driving change at a pace that few had predicted was possible. Every aspect of our life is on the cusp of being turned on its head. AI, robotics and data learning models are ushering in a revolution that will rewrite how we engage with technology, and the power that individuals, companies and nations will be able to wield by harnessing the power of these new emerging technologies.

Humanity stands at a whole new inflection point, where everything from the hospitals that we are born in, to the schools we get out education from, the way governments govern us and to what unfolds on the battlefield will be dictated by AI.

Join us for this engaging panel discussion at the WION World Pulse: Global Summit