/'Not our war': Germany emphasises EU unity on West Asia conflict, says German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann at WION World Pulse



Speaking on WION Pulse, the German ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann expressed deep concern over the ongoing West Asia war, warning of its broader economic and humanitarian consequences. “We are deeply concerned. The war is preventing growth in the way it should, and we hope it comes to an end sooner rather than later,” he said. He noted that multiple countries are bearing the fallout, adding, “Many countries are suffering, including Lebanon, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, making the situation increasingly dire and concerning.”

Europe’s united stance and refusal to join conflict



Responding to questions on whether Germany would shoulder greater global responsibility and take on the “heavy lifting” amid the evolving global crisis, the ambassador emphasised European unity. “Most important is that Europe stands united in this difficult situation,” he said, noting that Germany alone cannot carry the burden, given that it is roughly the size of Tamil Nadu. He highlighted the European Union’s collective strength, adding that “with its 450 million inhabitants, it is for us a wonderful vehicle to make our voice heard.”

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He reiterated Europe’s clear position concerning the request of US President Trump, on the West Asia conflict, saying, “We have said very clearly that’s not our war, and we will not participate in this. That is our voice of unity.”

Balancing global crises and diplomatic priorities



Talking about the Russia-Ukraine conflict he noted, “Every day hundreds of soldiers and civilians die,” warning that shifting attention risks neglecting urgent crises. Stressing the need for focus, he said the international community must avoid being overburdened and instead “concentrate on those areas where things have to be solved,” highlighting the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement.

India-Europe ties and the FTA opportunity



On India-Europe relations, the ambassador struck an optimistic note, calling the partnership “a positive story.” He described the proposed free trade agreement as “a huge step in the right direction,” benefiting both sides equally. “It shows that free trade leads us, in a tailor-made way, towards more prosperity,” he said, concluding that India remains “a fabulous partner for the EU and Germany.”

On Wednesday (Mar 18), WION World PULSE brought together a cross-section of policymakers, diplomats and industry leaders at a time of heightened global uncertainty. The global thought leadership forum came at a time when globally the lines between geopolitics, economics and technology are increasingly blurred.

The dynamic event began with a keynote address by Dr Subhash Chandra, Founder and Mentor of Zee Group and Former Rajya Sabha member. Addressing the diverse audience, Dr Chandra noted that "we are in an era of information overload" and in times like these, "diplomacy needs credible global platforms like WION".