/'Asia and Europe paying price of wars we didn’t initiate': Antonio Bartoli, Italian ambassador to India at WION World PULSE

Antonio Bartoli, Italian ambassador to India, spoke at WION’s World PULSE on Wednesday (Mar 18), about the ongoing turmoil of West Asia war and said that ‘Asia and Europe are paying the price of wars they didn’t initiate." He spoke in a ‘POWER PULSE’ panel along with Mahishini Colonne, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of Germany to India. He also said that there is a need to establish rule-based order, not only as a philosophy but as a concrete step for everyone to follow.

Antonio Bartoli also said that Europe and India have stitched a deal of trade, security and mobility. "The exchange is not only restricted to this, it includes technology and research," he said. He further said that the world order went for a toss with "Russia's aggression towards Ukraine." He highlighted that all the pre-conditions that were necessary for Europe's stability is lost. He named, "US security umbrella, cheap Russia's energy supply, trade and raw materials from China." Explaining this, he said strategic autonomy is important and European nations have to look at other partners. He added that Asia and Europe are indulged in war they didn't initiate. Highlighting India-Italy relationship, he said, "Our relationship is based on strategic value chain."

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When asked about the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor that was announced by India, he said, “It may sound as a paradox but we don't need not a single corridor but a network of options. So we must diversify. India and Italy share the same interest. We need stability and freedom of navigation.” He highlighted that now nations need a visionary project that caters to the neccesity of all parties. “We are confident that more reasonable approach can be taken,” he said.

About dealing with the day-to-day announcement in US President Donald Trump's Truth Social world, the Italian ambassador said, “We have to do the opposite of the social media philosophy. We must focus on the main ingredients-trust and reliable, resilient value chains.” Speaking during the same session, Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore said that the war is a "geopolitical Squid Games” and he and others expressed hope that the war will get off realm very soon.

About WION World Pulse

On Wednesday (Mar 18), WION World PULSE has brought together a cross-section of policymakers, diplomats and industry leaders at a time of heightened global uncertainty. The global thought leadership forum came at a time when globally the lines between geopolitics, economics and technology are increasingly blurred.