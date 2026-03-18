/WION World Pulse | 'I feel we are in a geopolitical Squid Game': Simon Wong, Singapore High Commissioner on West Asia war

Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore to India, stated the reality of people across the globe, “since Covid there is one battle after another.” At WION World Pulse summit, he mentioned how world citizens are getting a shock due to the ongoing war in West Asia. From soaring petroleum prices to gas, it’s one shock after another. “Sometimes I feel we are in a geopolitical Squid Game. We see many new challenges that we are not in control of." He correlated the current situation to the popular Korean series.

He also noted that Singapore prefers to see global scenarios that are normal and have a human-level pulse. “These days we are being electrically shocked.” The country is trying to mitigate the effects of the ongoing war. And looking forward to the change in the new reality, he said, “We hope war goes off realms very soon, if not, we will get price and supply shocks.”

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“We need to build our own resilience and be independent in sourcing critical minerals,” Wong added.

Talking about Singapore-India ties, High Commissioner Wong said…

We are trusted partners of India; we have just signed a comprehensive strategic partnership deal last year

Our investment in the country is to the tune of 160 billion USD

A key sector very relevant to us right now are green energy, and we are looking forward to exports from India

India would do very well in the semiconductor and electronics space

Next is Now: Where the Present Meets the Future

WION World PULSE is built on a simple but powerful idea: the future is rooted firmly in the present. Through keynote addresses, high-impact panel discussions, and fireside one-on-one chats, the platform will transform WION's editorial depth into real-world engagement.

Each powerful thematic segment, or “Pulse,” delves into a defining dimension of the new world order.

Here is a roundup of what to expect:

ECONOMY PULSE: Tariff, Trade and Trust — Reimagining Global Trade

DEFENCE PULSE: Future Warfare and Strategic Imperatives

TECH PULSE: Tech, Trust and Transformation

PLANET PULSE: The Business of Climate — Profit or Planet?

HEALTHCARE PULSE: Medicine of Tomorrow

AUTO PULSE: The Future of Mobility