/America turns 250: Who were the founding fathers behind US independence?

Founding Fathers led America’s independence and shaped the US Constitution. Key figures like Washington, Jefferson and Franklin built the nation’s democratic foundations.
The Founding Fathers were the political leaders, revolutionaries, diplomats and thinkers who guided the 13 American colonies to independence from British rule and helped build the United States. Their leadership shaped the country's founding documents, democratic institutions and early government. Although there is no official list, seven men are widely recognised as the principal Founding Fathers for their lasting influence on the birth of the nation.
George Washington led the Continental Army to victory in the American Revolutionary War, making him the military face of the independence movement. After the war, he became the first President of the United States in 1789 and established many traditions that still define the presidency. His leadership during war and peace earned him the title "Father of His Country."
Thomas Jefferson is best known as the principal author of the Declaration of Independence, adopted on July 4, 1776. His powerful words about liberty, equality and individual rights became the philosophical foundation of the new nation. Jefferson later served as the third US president and oversaw the Louisiana Purchase, which doubled the country's size.
Before independence became popular, John Adams was one of its strongest advocates. He played a key role in convincing the Continental Congress to break away from Britain and later helped secure international support for the young nation. Adams went on to become America's first vice president and second president.
Scientist, inventor, writer and statesman, Benjamin Franklin was one of America's most influential Founding Fathers. His diplomatic mission to France secured crucial military and financial support during the Revolutionary War, helping the colonies defeat Britain. Franklin remains the only Founding Father to sign the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution and the Treaty of Paris.
Alexander Hamilton believed that the new nation needed a strong central government and a stable financial system. As the first US Treasury Secretary, he created the foundations of America's banking and economic policies. Hamilton also co-authored The Federalist Papers, which helped persuade states to ratify the Constitution.
James Madison played a leading role in drafting the US Constitution and is widely known as the "Father of the Constitution." He also helped write The Federalist Papers and later championed the Bill of Rights, which guaranteed fundamental freedoms such as free speech, religion and due process. Madison later became the fourth US president.
John Jay was an accomplished diplomat who helped negotiate the Treaty of Paris, officially ending the Revolutionary War. He became the first Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court and played an important role in shaping the country's judicial system. Like Hamilton and Madison, he contributed to The Federalist Papers.
The Founding Fathers created many of the institutions and principles that continue to shape the United States today, from the Constitution and the presidency to the Supreme Court and the Bill of Rights. At the same time, their legacy remains the subject of debate because several of them owned enslaved people despite championing liberty and equality. Their achievements and contradictions continue to influence discussions about American democracy nearly 250 years after independence.