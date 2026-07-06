Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi has lost the final legal battle in the form of an appeal at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), following which his extradition to India has become imminent. According to sources, Nirav Modi has exhausted all the legal avenues available to him, and the United Kingdom can now proceed with his extradition, with only administrative procedures remaining.

It was earlier reported that the ECHR had granted anonymity to Modi’s plea, keeping the entire process confidential. The court, based in Strasbourg, does not disclose information about such cases while they are pending.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Modi filed the plea before the ECHR in April 2026 after exhausting all legal options in the United Kingdom, following the UK’s decision to hand over the documents to India for his immediate extradition.

The decision to file the plea in the ECHR came after the UK High Court refused him permission to challenge his extradition, holding that the assurances given by India regarding prison conditions and treatment were adequate.

Now, with the ECHR also refusing to grant any relief to Modi, diplomatic sources said there are now no legal hurdles to his extradition.

Nirav Modi has been lodged in London’s Wandsworth Prison since his arrest in March 2019 and is wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering cases.

Diplomatic sources further said the process of handing him over by the UK authorities has begun and that his extradition to India could take place at any time.

In March, the High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division in London, had rejected Nirav Modi’s petition to reopen proceedings against his extradition order by UK courts.

In April 2021, the then UK home secretary, Priti Patel, had signed his extradition order after years of litigation in British courts.

Since then, Modi has filed multiple appeals and bail applications, all of which were unsuccessful.

In March 2026, he lost the last-ditch attempt to reopen his extradition proceedings by claiming there was a “real risk of torture” if he was extradited to India.