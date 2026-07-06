/Pahalgam terror attack: NIA chargesheet names LeT chief Hafiz Saeed among accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet in connection with the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, naming Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed as an accused. In its filing before the NIA Special Court in Jammu, the agency has listed seven accused, including banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its affiliate The Resistance Front (TRF) terror organisations. The NIA said the attack was carried out by Pakistan-sponsored militants and involved “religion-based targeted killings” that left 25 tourists and one local resident dead.

In the supplementary chargesheet, the NIA has also named TRF head Habibullah Malik, also known as Sajid Jatt, as being involved in the planning and execution of the attack. Pakistani handler Sajid Jatt has also been listed among the accused in the 1,597-page document, which details Pakistan’s conspiracy, Hafeez Saeed’s role, and supporting evidence collected by the NIA during the investigation.

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The accused have been charged under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The chargesheet also invokes provisions related to waging war against India.

In an earlier chargesheet filed on December 15 last year, the agency had named Pakistani handler terrorist Sajid Jatt as an accused, along with three terrorists – Faisal Jatt alias Suleman Shah, Habeeb Tahir alias Jibran, and Hamza Afghani – who were directly involved in the killings. All three were later killed during Operation Mahadev in Dachigam, near Srinagar, on July 29. Two other arrested accused were also chargesheeted.