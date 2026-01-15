‘India does not forget’: What happened on April 22 in Pahalgam and how it drew red line against terror?

India marks one year since the deadly Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. The incident led to Operation Sindoor and a strong anti-terror stance, reinforcing India’s resolve for justice and security.
April 22 – A day that reminds every Indian of the chilling incident that shook the entire nation, as well as the world. Today, India marks one year since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The day has shaped New Delhi’s policy on counter-terrorism by adopting a no-tolerance stance on such incidents. Following the devastating attack, India retaliated by launching Operation Sindoor, which has become a symbol of resilience, strength, and sacrifice of our armed forces.
On the fateful day of April 22, 2025, when the tourists were enjoying the picturesque scenery of the Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, shots echoed across the meadow. Armed terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) targeted Hindu men after infiltrating the Indian territory, killing 26 civilians in one of the deadliest terror attacks since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
The attack shook the entire nation, with India vowing strong action against cross-border terrorism and justice to those who lost their loved ones in the terror incident. Indian armed forces were on high alert as top officials held closed-door meetings. In a quick diplomatic move, India put the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan in abeyance a day after the attack.
On May 7, India retaliated against the devastating Pahalgam terror attack by launching precision strikes against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes conducted under Operation Sindoor targeted the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba Muridke base. India said over 100 terrorists were killed in the operation, including Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed.
Following the Indian strikes, Pakistan launched attacks on Indian cities, which led to military confrontations between the two nations. The two nations traded fire for four days, during which India destroyed several terror and military targets in Pakistan. While a ceasefire was reached after both sides reached an agreement, India has warned that Operation Sindoor is the new normal. (Image: Memorial site for the victims of Pahalgam terror attack.)
On the eve of the Pahalgam terror attack anniversary, the Indian army sent a strong message against terrorism. “Some boundaries should never be crossed,” it wrote in a post on X, featuring a similar graphic used in its Operation Sindoor post. “India does not forget.” The post carried a caption, “When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is served. India stands united.”