‘India does not forget’: What happened on April 22 in Pahalgam and how it drew red line against terror?

April 22 – A day that reminds every Indian of the chilling incident that shook the entire nation, as well as the world. Today, India marks one year since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The day has shaped New Delhi’s policy on counter-terrorism by adopting a no-tolerance stance on such incidents. Following the devastating attack, India retaliated by launching Operation Sindoor, which has become a symbol of resilience, strength, and sacrifice of our armed forces.