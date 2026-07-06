/Russia launches BIG attack on Kyiv with ballistic missiles day after Trump called Putin to held end Ukraine war

More than ten explosions rang out in Kyiv early Monday during a ballistic missile alert, according to an AFP journalist on the scene.

Russia has launched waves of ballistic missiles at Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Monday (July 6), according to Ukrainian air force statement. The big strike by Russia came just 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump and they discussed the war. It also comes on the eve of a critical NATO summit in Turkey that US President Donald Trump plans to attend.

"The enemy is striking with ballistic missiles," Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the Ukrainian capital's military administration, wrote on Telegram. Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that air defences were in operation and urged people to remain in shelters. Several civilians are feared to be killed in the attack. Tkachenko, also said that a residential apartment block in Kyiv's Podilskyi district was partially destroyed after it was hit during the attack. In Bucha, just outside Kyiv, at least three people were taken to hospital. AFP reported that at least 10 explosions were heard on Monday morning in the Ukrainian capital.

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In recent days, Ukraine has also stepped up long-range drone attacks inside Russia, targeting energy infrastructure and military targets. Additionally, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Russian-annexed Crimea, said that electricity had been cut to Sevastopol following a Ukrainian attack on energy infrastructure near the city.

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