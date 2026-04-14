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'A pretty wonderful life!' Inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha’s cosy snowy vacation | In pics

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Apr 14, 2026, 16:00 IST | Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 16:00 IST

On April 14, 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in a low-key wedding in their home in Mumbai. Today, the actress marked her anniversary with a set of cosy pictures from their recent vacation. 

Alia and Ranbir in snow land
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(Photograph: IG/Alia Bhatt)

Alia and Ranbir in snow land

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today, April 14. To mark the special day, Alia shared a bunch of photos from their vacation amid snow-capped mountains.

The actress’ post captures the fun that the family of three had during their time away from the glitzy world.

Alia and Ranbir’s wonderful life
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(Photograph: IG/Alia Bhatt)

Alia and Ranbir’s wonderful life

Sharing glimpses from their life, the Highway actress posted a series of photos featuring herself, Ranbir, their daughter Raha, and moments from their recent getaway.

Sharing the pictures, the actress penned a heartfelt note about their married life. She wrote,''Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking….we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life ✨💫✨In short ..Tu saath hain toh din raat hain.''

Snow and coffee
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(Photograph: IG/Alia Bhatt)

Snow and coffee

The carousel, which she shared with the song Maahi Ve from her film Highway, also showed the husband and wife enjoying their time off their busy schedules in the snow-capped mountains. The other pictures showed Alia enjoying coffee time, candle-light dinners, and sunny-day outings.

Raha and daddy’s moment
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(Photograph: IG/Alia Bhatt)

Raha and daddy’s moment

The Instagram post also offered a glimpse of their daughter, Raha Kapoor. Without revealing her face, one picture, taken from a distance, shows Raha and Ranbir near an Alpaca.

Where are Alia and Ranbir vacationing?
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(Photograph: IG/Alia Bhatt)

Where are Alia and Ranbir vacationing?

The Darlings actress did not reveal the location. However, if reports are to be believed, the couple vacationed in the Austrian Alps and spent time in Lech, a luxury alpine village renowned for world-class skiing.

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