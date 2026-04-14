/After Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday and Mohit Suri to reunite for a new romance-drama

After the massive success of Saiyaara, actor Ahaan Panday is reuniting with director Mohit Suri for a new romantic drama. The actor was launched in Suri’s romantic film Saiyaara in 2025 along with actress Aneet Padda. The film became a massive hit and catapulted Ahaan and Aneet’s status in the big league.

Ahaan Panday to reunite with Mohit Suri

According to a report in Variety India, Ahaan will headline Mohit Suri's next romantic drama for Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Mohit finished writing the plot for his new film, a romcom with an older guy and a younger girl. But that didn’t work out with the actor he had in mind. It was Aditya Chopra who suggested he make another rom-com with Ahaan. Since his second film is an action film in which he plays a gangster, the producer felt that the duo returning with romance is something the audiences would lap up,” read the report.

Ahaan is slated to feature in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next action film, which is being backed by YRF. Ahaan’s third film with the banner is likely to be directed by Mohit Suri.

Following the success of Saiyaara, expectations are riding high on director Mohit’s next project.

Post Saiyaara, Mohit got busy writing the script for his next and several names were discussed regarding the casting. It has now been confirmed that Ahaan has been roped in for the upcoming venture.

Presently, Mohit is rewriting the script to fit Ahaan. “The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year,” the report stated.

Ahaan’s new film with Ali Abbas Zafar

Ahaan is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s new film, which is reportedly an action romance. The film also features Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray, Bobby Deol and Jimmy Shergill in lead roles.

Also read: Ahaan Panday sets second film with director Ali Abbas Zafar

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara became a phenomenon after its release in theatres in July 2025. The romantic drama grossed Rs 577 crore worldwide, becoming not just the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, but also the highest-grossing romantic film in the history of Indian cinema. The film was also backed by the production banner YRF.