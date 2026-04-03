/Ahaan Panday sets second film with director Ali Abbas Zafar

It’s official. Ahaan Panday, who gained overnight stardom with his debut film Saiyaara in 2025, is all set for his second film. Panday will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action romance. The film will be backed by Yash Raj Films.

On Friday, the director took to social media to share a post featuring a clapperboard and Ahaan Panday himself. The post was captioned as, "And it begins."

About Ali Abbas Zafar's Film

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While there is no official statement yet on the project, the film reportedly stars Ahaan Panday along with Aaishvary Thackeray, who made an impressive debut in Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama Nishaanchi last year.

Aaishvary the grandson of the late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, will play an antagonist in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming, untitled film.

Sharvari has signed on the dotted line to star opposite Ahaan Panday in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming yet-untitled action romance.

A source close to IANS confirmed the news, "With Saiyaara creating history at the box office, Ahaan Panday is today the biggest Gen Z male actor in our country. Sharvari was also part of the Rs 100 crore blockbuster Munjya." The source added, "You have two fantastic actors who have proved that sheer acting talent can pull people to theatres." As per the source, "This excites big filmmakers like Ali Abbas Zafar to make a young film that has romance at its core but is also an action entertainer. After decades, you have debutants and young actors with box office credibility."

Also read: Ahaan Panday reacts to viral video of fan watching Saiyaara with IV drip in theatre

Ali Abbas Zafar's previous projects