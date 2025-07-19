Heartbreak hits and blockbuster beats: Mohit Suri's best movies - Aashiqui 2 to Ek Villain

Director Mohit Suri has produced some of the most heartbreaking movies in Bollywood. Starting in the early 2000s, when Emraan Hashmi took the lead in many films, Suri went on to deliver hits like Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2. While Suri's films have always stood out, it is his songs that have always hit the right chords.
Over the past two decades, Mohit Suri has won hearts with his painful yet poignant love stories. On July 18, 2025, the acclaimed director returned with another musical romance drama, Saiyaara, featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.
With the release of Saiyaara, let's take a look back at some of Mohit Suri's best films.
Starring Emraan Hashmi, Shamita Shetty, and Udita Goswami, Zeher is one of the best thrillers from early 2000s Bollywood. The story revolves around Siddharth and Sonia Mehra, both police officers. The plot revolves around Siddharth, who gets entangled in an affair with Anna, the wife of criminal Shaun Verghese. Their short-lived romance meets a tragic end when Anna dies under mysterious circumstances. This fast-paced thriller is both gripping and entertaining.
Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Awarapan is an uncredited remake of the South Korean film A Bittersweet Life. Emraan Hashmi stars as Shivam, a heartbroken gangster tasked with watching over his boss’s mistress, Reema. As the story unfolds, Shivam is forced to choose between loyalty and love. The film also stars Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana. Awarapan remains one of Hashmi’s most powerful performances.
Starring Kunal Kemmu, the movie revolves around the social evils such as human trafficking and pornography. The movie follows the life of Kunal (Kunal Khemu), who is on a mission to take revenge from people after his wife commits suicide after her intimate video with husband gets leaked. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Smilie Suri, Deepal Shaw, Amrita Singh and Ashutosh Rana.
A spiritual successor to the 1990 musical hit Aashiqui, Aashiqui 2 became an instant classic. Marking the breakthrough performances of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, the film revolves around Rahul Jaykar, a fading and alcoholic singer, and Aarohi Keshav Shirke, an aspiring artist. Their intense and emotional journey is matched by a soulful soundtrack that continues to resonate with audiences.
Ek Villain tells the story of Guru, a reformed gangster whose pregnant wife is murdered by a serial killer. As he sets out on a path of revenge, the film blends romance, action, and suspense seamlessly. With chart-topping songs like "Galliyan," "Zaroorat," and "Hamdard," the movie’s music became superhit . The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in a chilling negative role of a killer.