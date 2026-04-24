/Varun Dhawan's birthday special: Top 7 movies of the actor to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms

Varun Dhawan turns 39 on April 24. The Student of the Year star has come a long way, gaining recognition for his breakout role and going on to appear in films like Border 2, Badlapur, and more.
Varun Dhawan is one of the most prominent Indian actors who rose to fame with his debut performance in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. Since then, he has consistently won the audience's hearts with his remarkable performances in films like Border 2, Badlapur, Baby John, and more. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at the list of his movies available on OTT.
Where to watch: Netflix
Varun Dhawan made his debut in Karan Johar's romantic comedy drama. The narrative follows three individuals, including Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Dhawan, who initially began bonding with each other on a good note but later stand competing with each other for the title Student of the Year.
Where to watch: Netflix
The recent war drama features Dhawan as Major Hosiyar Singh Dahiya, one of the young Indian fighters who is prepared to protect their homeland from a greater threat during the 1972 Indo-Pak War.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The action thriller and a remake of the Tamil hit Theri follows DCP Satya Verma (Varun Dhawan), a fearless cop who fakes his death and lives as a quiet baker named John to protect his daughter, Khushi, after his wife and mother are murdered by a ruthless criminal, Nanaji (Jackie Shroff).
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Seenu (Varun Dhawan) and Sunaina (Ileana D'Cruz) fall in love with each other after he saves her from a corrupt policeman who wishes to marry her. But a drastic turn comes when Ayesha (Nargis Fakhri) meets Seenu on a train journey and desires to marry him.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The act depicts the portrayal of a heartbroken man named Raghu who loses his wife and son when two bank robbers steal their car in a bid to run. Devastated by the incident, Raghu decides to take revenge on the culprits, Liak and Harman, for killing his family.
Where to watch: Netflix
Featuring alongside Shah Rukh Khan as his younger brother, Veer and Ishita (Kriti Sanon) execute a plan to reunite their elder brother and sister, Raj and Meera (Kajol), who are forced to stay away from each other as they belong to rival mafia families.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A pre-partition 1945 period drama centred on a forbidden love story between Roop (Alia Bhatt) and Zafar (Varun Dhawan) amidst communal tension and family secrets. The plot continues with multiple dramatic confrontations and tragedies.