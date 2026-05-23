/Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja buy 5 London flats for ₹51.4 cr for ‘servants’ quarters’ plan; why are residents afraid to speak out?



Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have found themselves in a dispute with their neighbours, not in India, but in London. The couple, who divide their time between three cities, London, Mumbai, and Delhi, are reportedly facing tension with residents in London’s upscale Notting Hill area.

As per Daily Mail, some residents have reportedly accused a company linked to the couple of buying five flats in their building, called Hillcrest, for around £4 million ( ₹51.4 crore). According to the British tabloid, locals fear these apartments, which are connected to the neighbouring mansion, could allegedly be used as, ‘’servant quarters.''

Sonam and Anand buy five flats in London: Why is it a cause for concern?

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The residents complain that the company, linked to the couple, has bought the apartments, and their growing ownership in the building could give it more influence over management decisions and future renovation approvals.

The Daily Mail further reported that the company allegedly purchased the building’s garage space as well, which is currently used as storage, and homeowners are concerned about how it may be used in the future, possibly to park their cars.

Some residents reportedly told the publication that they are afraid of speaking publicly because of the influence and financial power of their wealthy neighbours.

One homeowner told Daily Mail, ''We're being made to feel afraid of speaking out just because they're powerful.''

A few homeowners allegedly claimed they were warned during private discussions that if objections continued, some flats could be made available for ‘social housing.’

Some residents showed Daily Mail email exchanges between residents and Shahi Exports, which suggested that if their concerns were published in a news article, there might be negative consequences. Shahi Exports is Ahuja's billionaire family's firm, a clothing manufacturer.

They said: ''We are afraid of speaking out because we don't want to get sued by billionaires. They have already made threats after some of us spoke to the press.''

Sonam and Kapoor's million-dollar mansion: Why is it in discussion?

In 2023, the couple bought a £21 million, 200-year-old mansion in Notting Hill and proposed changing it entirely, keeping only the outer walls, to add a basement pool and basketball court. Neighbours in the adjoining 'Hillcrest' flats initially expected just minor construction, but it sparked a three-year battle with repeated objections and appeals. Now the couple finally have got the approval. They have reportedly already spent £4.7million on works at the mansion.

However, another resident defended the couple, saying 'this is part and parcel of life in a city like London', adding: 'It's like a storm in a teacup'. They have said their new neighbours have acted reasonably.

What have Sonam and Anand said?