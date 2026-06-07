/'They came in rickshaw to take me': Imtiaz Ali shares shocking college-day abduction story

Imtiaz Ali, who is currently gearing up for Main Vaapas Aaunga, has opened up about a disturbing incident from his days at Delhi University that has taken over the internet. The filmmaker revealed that when he was a student, a local political group abducted him from the hostel following a disagreement over a poster.

When Imtiaz Ali was abducted

During his appearance on Unfiltered with Samdish, Ali recalled the incident that happened during his years at Hindu College, saying, "At that time, there was the usual NSUI versus ABVP rivalry in universities. Someone had put up a poster on the wall of my hostel. I told them not to put it on the front face of the hostel and instead use the side walls. They deliberately pasted it on the front wall. In front of them, I removed it and put it up on the side. They left."

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While he thought the matter was settled, "A few days later, around 2 am, one of my hostel mates came and told me to run because those people were coming. They arrived and said, ‘Come with us.’ I asked where, but they had come in a cycle rickshaw to take me away."

The filmmaker revealed that he was taken in a rickshaw to a government-quarters-like area within the university vicinity. "The gang leader then asked one of his men whether I had torn the poster. He replied, ‘It’s the same thing. Whether he removed it or tore it, it’s the same.’ The gang leader got angry and said, ‘You told me he had torn the poster, and now you’re saying he only removed it?,'" he added. "They got into an argument, and the gang leader slapped his own man twice for lying to him. That’s how I got away."

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Directed by Ali, the upcoming film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in lead roles. Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary, Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga is scheduled to hit theatres on June 12.