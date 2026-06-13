/Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali film opens with THIS much

Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, has been released in cinemas on June 12, generating conversations around the painful aftermath of Partition. While it became one of the most-discussed films in recent days, Imtiaz Ali's period drama has seen a modest opening at the box office.
Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection Day 1
As per Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected around Rs 1.15 crore net in India on Day 1, and its gross earnings in the domestic market are around Rs 1.38 crore. The film was reportedly showcased across 2,302 screens nationwide, and occupancy figures were low throughout the day.
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As per reports, it registered an overall occupancy of 12.22%, with morning shows beginning at 5.92%. Attendance slowly improved during the day, reaching 10.77% in the afternoon and 10.85% in the evening. It reached 18.23% during night screenings.
The film also faced competition with Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Manoj Bajpayee's Governor, and Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
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WION review of the film
WION review of the film reads, "Main Vaapas Aaunga, despite its slightly uneven narrative, delivers and tugs at one’s heartstrings. It makes you wonder if the trauma of partition would ever go away because the generation which faced it buried it in their conscience and lived silently with trauma. And then later passed it on to the next generation. The hatred towards a certain community stems from the same incident. And thus, it is rather bold for Imtiaz Ali to talk of peace, healing and love on both sides of the border in a year like 2026 when the biggest hit has been based on anti-Pakistan views."
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About Main Vaapas Aaunga
Helmed by Ali, the film is set across two timelines and explores themes of memory, displacement, loss and enduring love. The film follows an elderly man's longing to revisit his ancestral home in present-day Pakistan.
Speaking about the inspiration behind the film, Ali told PTI, "I feel that this is the personal story of thousands and thousands of people. When they crossed the border, when they came to this side from the other, against their choice, they carried their 'potlis', trunks, jewellery and money. But they also carried love in their hearts. This love later became memories, which then became a kind of a personal jewel that they could return to at any moment when they felt too down or depressed."