/Imtiaz Ali's cinematic legacy: From Jab We Met to Rockstar, the filmmaker who redefined love through iconic films

Over decades, Imtiaz Ali has carved his niche in Indian cinema through his iconic films that explore love, freedom, heartbreak, and self-discovery. From Jab We Met, Rockstar and Tamasha, among others, his films continue to connect with audiences across generations and cement his legacy.
Imtiaz Ali, widely regarded as one of Bollywood's GOAT filmmakers, has once again left a lasting impression on audiences with his latest release, Main Vaapas Aaunga. Over the years, Ali has delivered several memorable films that have resonated with viewers through their relatable characters and vast storylines.
From the free-spirited charisma of Aditya and Geet in Jab We Met to the emotional 7-minute death journey of Jordan in Rockstar and the panoramic road journey of Highway, his films have transcended generations. More than just another blockbuster hit from Imtiaz Ali, his stories dominated headlines for their love, freedom and self-discovery, helping him build a legacy that continues to grow with time.
While Imtiaz Ali had already made his directorial debut with the 2005 film Socha Na Tha, it was Jab We Met that made him a household name in Bollywood. The cult classic featured Shahid Kapoor as Aditya, a heartbroken businessman, and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet, a free-spirited young woman from Bhatinda, Punjab. Revolving around the love story of two opposite personalities, the film struck a chord with audiences through its relatable take on romance, memorable dialogues, refreshingly soothing songs, and the lead characters.
The film was not only a typical love story, but it also explored how two individuals from completely different worlds met each other at an unexpected place, found comfort, healed each other, and bloomed into a lovely couple. The remarkable charisma helped the film evolve into a cultural phenomenon and cemented Imtiaz Ali's place in the film industry.
Following the success, Imtiaz Ali further cemented his position with the most promising story, Love Aaj Kal, in 2009. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film received widespread acclaim from audiences. Exploring modern relationships, commitments, old-school romance, and timeless love, the movie showcased Ali's ability to blend contemporary storytelling with emotional depth.
Beyond its compelling narrative, the memorable soundtrack by Pritam, like "Aaj Din Chadheya" and "Dooriyan", struck an emotional chord with listeners and still continues to remain a fan favourite years after their release. The film marked another significant milestone in Ali's journey.
Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar introduced Jordan to the world, played by Ranbir Kapoor. Moving beyond his fairy tale romance, Ali pushed towards passion, heartbreak, ambition, and artistic obsession by crafting an intense and emotionally layered musical drama that remains one of Bollywood's most memorable films.
From its powerful dialogues to the unforgettable, soul-stirring soundtrack by AR Rahman and the striking visuals of Delhi and the 7 minutes before Jordan's death with the love of his life, Heer, played by Nargis Fakhri, every bit and piece created a poetic cinematic experience, building its place as a career-defining masterpiece in Imtiaz Ali's filmography.
Several clips are circulating on social media, where Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor shared a warm hug after filming the iconic "Sadda Haq" sequence. The viral moment is one of the hard-hitting behind-the-scenes moments in cinema history, symbolising their shared dedication to the project.
Highway further continued Imtiaz Ali's legacy as a filmmaker who once again came up with a different story. Starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, the film stood out for its remarkable performances, emotional depth, and beautiful journey across India. Shot across six Indian states, Highway connected with audiences through its story of freedom, healing, and self-discovery. Over the years, the film has become one of Ali's most loved works and set a new standard in Indian cinema.
Alia Bhatt, Veera's past trauma, and Randeep Hooda, Mahabir's unfulfilled life, formed the emotional core. How the two individuals gradually opened up and shared their pain resonated deeply with audiences.
Ved and Tara (Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone) brought one of Imtiaz Ali's most loved stories to life in the form of Tamasha. From their unexpected meeting in Corsica and the idea of living without relationship labels, that's what keeps the fans intact till the end.
Through their journey, Ali explored themes of identity, societal pressure, and the struggle one individual feels in his day-to-day life by not staying true to oneself. However, the film received a mixed response, it gradually garnered a fan following with Ved's and Tara's unwavering support for each other. Creating stories that continue to resonate long after their theatrical runs, Imtiaz Ali strengthened his legacy in Bollywood.
Apart from being one of the most talked-about projects of Imtiaz Ali's career, Amar Singh Chamkila is widely regarded as one of his finest works. The biographical drama tells the tragic story of Punjab's highest-selling folk singer, Amar Singh Chamkila (Diljit Dosanjh), and his singing partner and wife, Amarjot Kaur (Parineeti Chopra), who were both assassinated in 1988.
What makes the film stand out is its attention to detail. From its visual style and comic timings to the political disputes, every aspect of the film keeps audiences hooked. Presenting Chamkila's rise to fame alongside the challenges and criticism he faced during his career, Imtiaz Ali delivered a compelling portrait of one of Punjab's most influential musical icons.