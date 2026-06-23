/Imtiaz Ali's cinematic legacy: From Jab We Met to Rockstar, the filmmaker who redefined love through iconic films

Imtiaz Ali, widely regarded as one of Bollywood's GOAT filmmakers, has once again left a lasting impression on audiences with his latest release, Main Vaapas Aaunga. Over the years, Ali has delivered several memorable films that have resonated with viewers through their relatable characters and vast storylines.

From the free-spirited charisma of Aditya and Geet in Jab We Met to the emotional 7-minute death journey of Jordan in Rockstar and the panoramic road journey of Highway, his films have transcended generations. More than just another blockbuster hit from Imtiaz Ali, his stories dominated headlines for their love, freedom and self-discovery, helping him build a legacy that continues to grow with time.