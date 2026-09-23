/Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali seeks blessings as daughter Ida Ali gets engaged to long-time boyfriend Krish Agrawal

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s daughter, Ida Ali, has stepped into a new chapter of her life as she got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Krish Agrawal. Sharing the happy news with his followers, Imtiaz penned a heartfelt note celebrating the start of her new journey.

Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali got engaged

On September 22 (Tuesday), the Main Vaapas Aaunga filmmaker's daughter, Ida Ali, got officially engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Krish Agrawal, during an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Ali shared a picture on his Instagram story showing Ida in a baby-pink saree, while her boyfriend, Krish Agrawal, wore a black sherwani for their big day. Along with the picture, Imtiaz Ali penned a heartfelt note which read, “Seeking your blessings, the newly engaged @krishagrawal_01 and @idaali11.”

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Imtiaz Ali's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

In July, Ali spoke to Hindustan Times about his daughter's proposal, saying that Krish had asked for his permission before giving Ida the ring. He said, "It is the greatest happiness for me. Krish did speak to me before proposing to Ida."

About Ida Ali and Krish Agarwal

Ida Ali was born in 1999 to Imtiaz Ali and his ex-wife, Preety Ali. Following her father's footsteps, she directed her first short film, Lift, at age 17 and later studied filmmaking at Chapman University’s Dodge College in California. She has also worked on projects such as Maya and Amazon mini TV's Uljhe Hue, and runs a production company called Blue Curtain Films.

Krish is not from the film industry background and works as a quantitative researcher at a hedge fund. On July 12, Ida shared a video of Krish proposing to her, giving fans a glimpse of her engagement ring.

About Imtiaz Ali