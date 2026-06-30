/Mahesh Bhatt celebrates Main Vaapis Aaunga's success with a heartfelt note to Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to draw audiences to the cinemas, three weeks into its release and has turned out to be a major hit at the box office. Released on June 12, the film has been receiving immense appreciation from critics and audiences for its unique storyline, Imtiaz Ali’s vision as a filmmaker and the stellar performances of its cast, including Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah.

As the film continues to make history, several Bollywood stars have come forward to congratulate the team on its success. Joining the list now is renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who recently penned a heartfelt note for his fellow director, Imtiaz Ali, applauding the impact his film has left on the audience.

Mahesh Bhatt pens a heartfelt note for Imtiaz Ali

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a letter shared by Variety India, renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt penned a heartfelt note following the massive box-office success of his recently released film, Main Vaapis Aaunga. The letter highlighted Bhatt's praise, where he wrote, "films that arrive with drums and trumpets, announcing themselves like conquerors."

The note further highlighted Mahesh Bhatt’s belief that "We live in an age where cinema is increasingly driven by velocity, spectacle, and testosterone. The marketplace rewards certainty, noise and instant gratification. In such a climate, a film that pauses to listen to the deeper movements of the human spirit is almost an act of rebellion."

The filmmaker also shared what made the film resonate with him the most. He wrote, "What moved me about Main Vaapas Aaunga is not merely its story. It is the thirst that runs beneath it."

He also talked about watching Ali’s 2014 road drama, Highway, which starred Bhatt’s daughter Alia Bhatt as the female lead. He jotted, "Years ago, when I watched Highway, I felt that Imtiaz Ali had heard something that many of us had missed. Beneath the surface of that film was the silent scream of violated young girls hidden within the presumed safety of homes and families. It may not have shaken the box office in the manner expected of mainstream successes, but it illuminated a dark corner of our collective life. For that reason alone, it remains important. The same instinct appears to animate Main Vaapas Aaunga."

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Scripts an unprecedented box office comeback

'Many had declared it dead on arrival'

Aashiqui’s director went on to explain the quiet arrival of the movie. He added, “Many had declared it dead on arrival.” That is often the fate of works that refuse to conform to prevailing fashions. The marketplace is entitled to its verdicts. It speaks the language of numbers, and numbers matter. But audiences possess a mysterious intelligence of their own. Sometimes they recognise authenticity before the experts do. The response to this film suggests that beneath all our cynicism, beneath the noise of our times, there remains a hunger for stories that speak to something deeper than our appetites.”

'Main Vaapas Aaunga bears those fingerprints'

In the note, Bhatt also shared why the film needs to be celebrated. "Films will come and go. Trends will come and go. Algorithms will come and go. What remains are works that bear the fingerprints of the human being who made them. Main Vaapas Aaunga bears those fingerprints," the director wrote.

About Mahesh Bhatt