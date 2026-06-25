/Kareena Kapoor as Geet to Vedang Raina as Keenu: What Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us about life

The beauty of Imtiaz Ali's film? They stay with us long after the credits roll. And the magic of Imtiaz Ali's characters? They make us see ourselves in them, tapping into relatability like never before. Whether you view life as Geet does or love as deeply as Keenu does, Imtiaz Ali has brought layers of human emotions and experiences to the screens like never before. Here's looking at his characters that altered the way we look at life.