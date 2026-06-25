/Kareena Kapoor as Geet to Vedang Raina as Keenu: What Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us about life

Director Imtiaz Ali is winning the hearts with Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari. As the movie and it's character becomes the chatter, here we take a look at Ali's other roles and what they teach us about life.
The beauty of Imtiaz Ali's film? They stay with us long after the credits roll. And the magic of Imtiaz Ali's characters? They make us see ourselves in them, tapping into relatability like never before. Whether you view life as Geet does or love as deeply as Keenu does, Imtiaz Ali has brought layers of human emotions and experiences to the screens like never before. Here's looking at his characters that altered the way we look at life.
Vedang Raina wore the skin of his character Keenu like he was destined for it. As the youngest lead of an Imtiaz Ali film, Raina - as Keenu - showed that some people leave your life, but their impact never does.
Ranbir Kapoor brought immortality to Jordan from Rockstar. He showed that success means little if it comes at the cost of your peace - or your love. The actor, when he said, “Mera dil nahi tootna chahiye, Katana Bhai,” - we all felt the strike of it, and it continues to connect even today!
Ved taught everyone the importance of finding answers themselves rather than leaning onto somebody for it. "Apni kahaani mujhse poochta hai, kaayar to kisse darta hai? Bata, bol apni kahaani. Kya hai tere dil ke andar?" One dialogue - and it made us self-reflect.
Alia Bhatt served one of her most defining acts as Veera from Highway. From dealing with inner conflicts to coming far off in recognising that healing begins when you choose yourself - Veera stayed with us.
Deepika Padukone breathed life into Tara in Tamasha, showing that love is not about changing someone, but it's more about standing besides them and helping them become who they truly are. "Kise chahiye mann ka sona, aankh ke moti, kise padi hai andar kya hai?" The only secret is to find the right peop;e - your tribe!
Kareena Kapoor Khan made us feel that there's a bit of Geet in all of us. That "Mai apni favourite hoon," is real if believed with heart. Geet reminded us to not lose our spark because of a bad phase in life - that the joys are much bigger.