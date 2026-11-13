/US downs 2 Iranian drones near Bahrain, denies IRGC claims of radar strike

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that two Iranian drones launched towards Bahrain were shot down, with no injuries or damage. CENTCOM pushed back on IRGC claims, stating that it had struck an American “early-warning radar” in Bahrain earlier that day. Separately, US President Donald Trump stated that he declared he wouldn’t hesitate to order fresh military action against the country.



Earlier, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Navy and the IRGC announced that their air defence units intercepted and shot down a US MQ-1 drone near the Strait of Hormuz, in the area off the coast of Sirik and the Kouhestak/Qeshm Island area. According to a Friday statement, the drone was tracked and brought down using a newly deployed air defence system under the Islamic Republic’s integrated air defence network, operated by the Army’s Navy branch.