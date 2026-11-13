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US downs 2 Iranian drones near Bahrain, denies IRGC claims of radar strike

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Nov 13, 2026, 21:58 IST | Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 21:58 IST
US downs 2 Iranian drones near Bahrain, denies IRGC claims of radar strike

Representative image.

Story highlights

CENTCOM pushed back on IRGC claims, stating that it had struck an American “early-warning radar” in Bahrain earlier that day. Separately, US President Donald Trump stated that he declared he wouldn’t hesitate to order fresh military action against the country.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that two Iranian drones launched towards Bahrain were shot down, with no injuries or damage. CENTCOM pushed back on IRGC claims, stating that it had struck an American “early-warning radar” in Bahrain earlier that day. Separately, US President Donald Trump stated that he declared he wouldn’t hesitate to order fresh military action against the country.


Earlier, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Navy and the IRGC announced that their air defence units intercepted and shot down a US MQ-1 drone near the Strait of Hormuz, in the area off the coast of Sirik and the Kouhestak/Qeshm Island area. According to a Friday statement, the drone was tracked and brought down using a newly deployed air defence system under the Islamic Republic’s integrated air defence network, operated by the Army’s Navy branch.


The ⁠International Atomic ⁠Energy Agency stated that it is “increasingly concerned” about an ⁠underground uranium-enrichment plant at Isfahan that Tehran has not let it scrutinise since the US attack on the area in June 2025.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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