/'No rush, Take your time': Microsoft outage leaves Outlook, Teams down; internet reacts with memes

Microsoft users across the world faced widespread service disruptions from November 12 after an outage affected several Microsoft 365 applications, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot, SharePoint Online and OneDrive.

The disruption left users struggling to access emails, send messages and connect to workplace applications. However, while the outage caused problems for many, it also became a source of humour on social media, with users flooding platforms with memes and jokes about their unexpected break from work.

'Take your time': Users turn outage into meme fest

Several users joked about enjoying the break from meetings, emails and work deadlines, while others asked Microsoft engineers not to rush the recovery.

"Dear Microsoft, No rush. Take your time. Spend time with your family. Prioritize your mental health," one user wrote.

Another joked that the disruption was a reminder that sometimes a break was necessary, writing, "Not upset bout it. Collapse is needed sometimes hahah."

One user also took a dig at the company's workforce decisions, saying, "Good job with all that outsourcing and downsizing."

Another post addressed Microsoft employees working to restore Outlook services, saying:

"To the Microsoft employees desperately trying to bring Outlook back online, please don't push yourselves too hard. Your health matters more than any deadline. Take a long weekend, relax, and come back Monday feeling refreshed."

The user added that the hundreds of unread emails could wait.

'Another outage before GTA 6'

The disruption also prompted references to the long-awaited video game Grand Theft Auto VI.

"Can't believe we got another Microsoft outage before GTA 6 💀," another user joked.

“This Microsoft Outlook outage might be the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” another user said.

While many treated the disruption lightly, some questioned what had caused the widespread outage. Speculation about a possible cyberattack also surfaced on social media.