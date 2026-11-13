/Chris Van Hollen challenges Chuck Schumer for US Senate majority leader post; know his 'special' Pakistan connection

US Senator Chris Van Hollen has announced his bid for Senate majority leader as Democrats prepare to take control of the upper chamber from Republicans in January following their victory in the midterm elections.

In a post on X late Thursday, Van Hollen said Americans had demanded action against economic inequality and political corruption.

"Americans have called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption," he added.

"To deliver, we need new leadership," he added, saying the contest was about answering the public's call. "That's why I'm running," he said.

Schumer says he has enough support

Van Hollen's announcement comes as current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer faces criticism over his leadership of the Democratic caucus during the first two years of President Donald Trump's presidency.

Responding to the challenge, Schumer said he welcomed discussions about the party's future but maintained that he had enough votes to continue leading the caucus.

"I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead," he wrote on X.

"I'm proud of what we've accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader," he added.

Schumer also said he looked forward to leading the new Democratic majority.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan welcomed Van Hollen's decision. El-Sayed had earlier said he would not support Schumer for the majority leader's post.

"I called on Sen. Chris Van Hollen to lead our caucus as a candidate back in April because he leads with courage and experience," he wrote on X.

Who is Chris Van Hollen?

Van Hollen, 67, has held public office continuously since 1991. He served in the House of Representatives for 14 years before being elected to the Senate in 2016.

He has become increasingly critical of Democratic leaders in recent years, particularly over their approach to Trump and the US-Israel relationship. Last year, he came into the national spotlight after becoming the first US lawmaker to visit an El Salvador prison where the Trump administration was sending deportees, including Maryland resident Kilmar Ábrego García, who had been mistakenly deported despite a court order.

Van Hollen also said earlier this year that he was considering a run for president in 2028.

Van Hollen's Pakistan connection

Born in Karachi, Pakistan, in 1959, Van Hollen is the son of a US Foreign Service officer who later served as deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern and South Asian affairs. His mother worked with the CIA and the State Department.

According to Dawn, Van Hollen spoke about his "special connection" with Pakistan in a video message released on the country's Independence Day last year.

"I am proud to join you in celebrating Pakistan's 79th Independence Day. I am fortunate to have a special connection with Pakistan, having been born in Karachi as the son of an American foreign service officer," he said.