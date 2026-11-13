The 27th Latin Grammy Awards were held on Thursday, November 12, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and the red carpet was, as expected, a treat for fashion aficionados, with every star stealing attention with their looks. But among all, the one look that has taken the internet by storm is Sofía Monroy's unusual outfit.

For Latin music's biggest night, Monroy, the Mexican-Swedish singer nominated for Best New Artist, arrived in a look that stopped every eye that fell on her, whether in real life or on social media. And that's exactly what made her the most talked-about star of the evening. While others played it safe with gowns and sparkle, Monroy chose to make a statement. Her bold, unconventional outfit instantly set her apart from the crowd and turned her red carpet moment into a viral sensation.

Styled by stylist Danieal Tamira for the Latin Grammys, Monroy wore a beautiful custom creation from Asimovprop. The outfit featured a half-grey cropped top paired with a loose skirt that had asymmetrical pleats, giving it a sharp yet relaxed, power-tailoring feel.

However, what made everyone turn heads was the corset, specially made for this look.

The corset, which imitates the male torso, was designed with six sculpted abs and a cut that left her abdomen and chest on display. Her look that was made of silicon prosthesis immediately became the most talked-about detail of the night.

Sharing the picture from the evening, her designer wrote on Instagram,''@asofiamonroy styled by me for the latin grammy <3 in a beautiful custom from @asimovprops thank you thank you thank you @ileanacone for perfectly understanding what Sof and I had in mind 🤍 🤍 and thank you thank @1999estudio for helping us transform the torso we used for the album into a corsetttt 💪🏾''

Monroy's prosthetic silicone corset was not just a fashion choice; it was a tribute to her second album. The corset was a direct nod to WO[E]MAN, her second album, which was released on November 6, 2026. The same torso that was created for the album's artwork was transformed into the corset she wore on the red carpet.

As expected, her look quickly went viral within minutes. Fans called it iconic, daring and one of the most memorable Latin Grammys red carpet moments in years.

One user wrote,''Sofia Monroy posed in her Interesting Unique Dress.'

Another user wrote,''Elegance, confidence, and a touch of glamour. Sofia Monroy is making a statement!''

Who is Sofia Monroy?