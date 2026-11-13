/'You're gonna be remembered': Musk posts video in solidarity with former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang

Elon Musk posted a clip from the movie AIR, with only the word "Jensen" alongside it on X, expressing his support for the outgoing Nvidia chief. The 2023 film shows the early life of basketball legend Michael Jordan and his association with Nike, leading to the creation of the Air Jordan brand. The clip shows Matt Damon, who plays Nike's basketball talent scout Sonny Vaccaro, telling a young Jordan, "You're gonna be remembered forever because some things are eternal."

The post draws a comparison between the impact Jordan left on basketball and Jensen Huang's foundational role in advancing GPU technology that powers the current AI era as the CEO and President of Nvidia, a company he founded in 1993. Musk's endorsement of Huang comes as he resigned from the Nvidia board as CEO and President on Thursday (Nov 12).

The clip also shows Matt Damon telling a young Jordan that once people "build you as high as they can, they are going to tear you down." He goes on to tell, him, "You are going to be attacked, betrayed, exposed, humiliated and you survive that. A lot of people can climb that mountain. It's the way down that breaks you," adding that that is when you are "truly alone." Musk's post can be seen as a show of solidarity for Jensen Huang who has tumbled from a high following reports that he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

Jensen Huang embroiled in scandal involving alleged Chinese spy

Jensen Huang admitted to having an extramarital relationship in a memo sent to the Nvidia board on Sunday (Nov 8). US intelligence officials stated that the woman, Alice Huang, was likely hired by China to spy on Nvidia, the chip-making giant that has exploded in value because of the AI boom. Alice was linked to a Singapore-based company, Megaspeed, that did billions of dollars worth of business with Nvidia. US officials think that the company was a front to evade sanctions and ship the chips to China. None of the allegations have been proven.