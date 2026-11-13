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Suicide car bombing rocks Pakistan's Balochistan, five killed, several injured

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Nov 13, 2026, 21:18 IST | Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 21:18 IST
Suicide car bombing rocks Pakistan's Balochistan, five killed, several injured

At least five people, including three militants and two civilians, were killed in suicide bombing

Story highlights

At least five people, including three militants and two civilians, were killed after a car bomb struck a Frontier Corps checkpoint in Pakistan's Balochistan province. Reports differ on the number of injured, with PTI reporting 13 and Dawn citing police figures of 16.

At least 5 people have been killed and 13 injured after a car explosion at a security checkpoint in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Friday (Nov 13). The attack took place on Thursday evening in the Kanda Wa area of Mastung district, along the N-25 national highway. The vehicle struck a Frontier Corps (FC) checkpoint, according to a security official quoted by PTI. The three militants killed in the attack included the bomber, while two civilians also died. The injured included FC personnel, the official said. However, Dawn, quoting Balochistan police, reported that at least 16 people were injured, including three members of the border forces.

(Details awaited)

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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