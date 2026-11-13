/Suicide car bombing rocks Pakistan's Balochistan, five killed, several injured

At least 5 people have been killed and 13 injured after a car explosion at a security checkpoint in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Friday (Nov 13). The attack took place on Thursday evening in the Kanda Wa area of Mastung district, along the N-25 national highway. The vehicle struck a Frontier Corps (FC) checkpoint, according to a security official quoted by PTI. The three militants killed in the attack included the bomber, while two civilians also died. The injured included FC personnel, the official said. However, Dawn, quoting Balochistan police, reported that at least 16 people were injured, including three members of the border forces.