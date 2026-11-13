/IAF officer allegedly sent classified intelligence to Pakistani spy in exchange for nude photos, chargesheet reveals

An IAF Wing Commander was arrested five months ago under the Official Secrets Act by Delhi Police for allegedly leaking sensitive national defence information to a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative. He was allegedly the target of a honey trap run by Pakistani intelligence operatives. According to the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police to the court, the officer allegedly “uploaded” a page of a “secret war plan” after receiving “a nude picture” from the suspected Pakistani operative and “even stated that for each nude pic he will provide a new page of (the) war plan”.

Police said they found intimate conversations between the officer and an international number. The chargesheet details the extent of the communication; from the analysis of the WhatsApp PMP data, it is revealed that a total of 3,008 text messages (chats), 65 images, 65 reactions, 42 voice calls, 4 video calls, and 6 URLs were exchanged. During the conversations, he disclosed the strength and structure of a secret drone unit, its operational capabilities, locations earmarked for deployment during hostilities and the movement of combat aircraft.

After a point, the person behind the number, posing as a woman, began blackmailing him, and video calls with him were recorded and used as leverage. The accused was allegedly approached by a woman using the pseudonym "Isha Sharma", who offered money in exchange for cooperation. He reportedly began chatting with her on social media during a difficult phase in his personal life.

The Police also said that the suspected Pakistani operative sent a malware application which has provided sensitive information stored on the officer’s devices and communications with his chain of command. According to the chargesheet, “fulfilled the task… to install some specific malwares/spywares in the ICT devices of his five subordinates, deployed in the unit under him,”