/Microsoft Outlook outage: What is Exchange Online, the technology behind Microsoft's email service?

Microsoft is facing a widespread service disruption after an outage affecting Exchange Online, the cloud-based technology behind its Outlook email service, also impacted several Microsoft 365 applications. The disruption began on November 12 and continued into Friday, November 13, affecting users across multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific.

In its latest update at 1 pm UTC on November 13, Microsoft reported continued recovery across affected regions, with improvements in North America and Europe and encouraging signs in Asia-Pacific. However, some users may still face intermittent access problems and delayed email delivery. The incident has raised an important question: what exactly is Exchange Online, and why does an outage involving this technology affect so many Microsoft services?

What is Microsoft Exchange Online?

Microsoft Exchange Online is a cloud-based messaging platform that allows businesses and organisations to manage emails, calendars, contacts and tasks. Instead of running their own email servers, organisations can use Microsoft's cloud infrastructure to store and manage mailbox data. Users access these services through applications such as Microsoft Outlook, Outlook on the web and Outlook mobile. Exchange Online is included in several Microsoft 365 business and enterprise subscriptions.

How does Exchange Online work with Outlook?

Outlook is the application users interact with, while Exchange Online provides the underlying email infrastructure. When someone sends an email through a work Outlook account, Exchange Online helps process and deliver the message. It also manages mailbox storage, calendar appointments, shared mailboxes and contacts.

This means Outlook is not simply an independent email application for organisations. Its workplace features often depend on Exchange Online working properly.

Why did the Exchange Online outage affect other Microsoft services?

The disruption extended beyond email because several Microsoft applications rely on Exchange Online for specific functions. Microsoft reported problems affecting Teams calendar features, meeting scheduling, Microsoft Copilot's access to workplace data, SharePoint integrations and other Microsoft 365 services.

The incident was tracked under service reference EX1550543. Microsoft identified server availability and infrastructure stability problems, and said there was no evidence of malicious activity.

Is Microsoft Exchange Online working again?

Microsoft has reported progress but has not declared the incident fully resolved. Its recovery efforts include stabilising affected infrastructure and clearing delayed email queues.