/IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup Final: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India will take on Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup final on Saturday (Nov 14) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat. Pakistan have already beaten India once in the eight-team tournament and will aim to repeat that result to defend their title. India, meanwhile, will be eager to settle the score after losing to Pakistan in the group stage on Nov 8. The young Indian side will be determined to win the final and lift the trophy.

IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup Final: Match Details

When will the IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup final be played?

The U19 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan will be played on Saturday (Nov 14). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat.

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Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the U19 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup final?

The livestream of the U19 Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Squads

India: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (C), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Anvay Dravid (WK), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh and Yashveer Goud