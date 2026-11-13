/Premier League: Manchester United appoint Mauricio Pochettino on two-and-a-half-year contract as head coach

Mauricio Pochettino has been officially named Manchester United's new head coach, replacing Michael Carrick. The 54-year-old has left his position as head coach of the United States men's national team to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club after reaching an agreement on Friday (Nov 13). He will take charge of Red Devils for the first time when they face Liverpool at Anfield on Nov 22.

“The club has reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the US Men’s National Team,” the club said in a statement.

Pochettino will become United’s eighth manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. His appointment comes after the club parted ways with Carrick, just six months after giving him the full-time job. Carrick had earlier impressed during his spell as interim manager.



However, United have struggled in the Premier League this season. After 10 matches, they are sitting 18th in the table and are currently in the relegation zone.

Also Read - Michael Carrick sacked by Man United after club slips into relegation zone

Interestingly, United had shown interest in signing Pochettino around a decade ago. The Argentine was also reportedly among the preferred choices of legendary former manager Ferguson.



“The Argentinian is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players. Pochettino has consistently performed at the highest level of football across multiple leagues. He began his coaching career with Espanyol in 2009 before joining Southampton and achieving a club-record Premier League points tally in 2014,” the club said.

“During five full seasons at Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino established the club as regular UEFA Champions League contenders, securing qualification in four consecutive seasons and leading the club to its first final in the competition in 2019,” it added.

Also Read - Kumamoto Masters: Lakshya Sen beats Yushi Tanaka to enter semifinals



The 54-year-old has plenty of experience in English football, having previously managed Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. He has also coached French giants Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.