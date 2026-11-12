/Michael Carrick sacked by Manchester United after club slips into relegation zone

Manchester United have sacked head coach Michael Carrick after a poor start to the 2026-27 Premier League season. The decision brings his second spell to an end, less than six months after he signed a two-year contract with the club. United confirmed Carrick’s departure in an official statement on Wednesday, following a disappointing run of results that has pushed the team into the Premier League relegation zone.

“Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach,” the club said.

“After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions,” it added.



The club also praised Carrick for his contribution and professionalism during his time at Old Trafford.

“Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered,” the statement read.

United also confirmed that they want to appoint a permanent replacement as soon as possible.

Carrick’s exit follows a difficult start to the campaign, with United managing just one win in their first 10 Premier League matches. They are currently 18th in the table and have gone eight league games without a victory.

Their overall form has also been disappointing, with only three wins, five draws and seven defeats in their first 15 matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly emerged as a leading candidate for the job, according to Sky Sports. Pochettino is currently managing the United States national team.

United are yet to confirm their next appointment and will now begin the search for a new permanent manager. It will be their eighth permanent managerial appointment since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.