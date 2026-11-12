/U-19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Ishan, Lakshya Raichandani power India to eight-wicket win over Afghanistan

India secured a place in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 final after registering a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Thursday (Nov 12). They will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the title clash. Chasing 228, India reached the target easily, thanks to strong performances from Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (93) and VK Vineeth (57 not out). Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted 227/8 in their 50 overs, with Shah Faisal Rahimi and Noman Salarzai scoring half-centuries. Rahimi made 51 off 72 balls, while Salarzai scored 51 off 78 deliveries. Captain Sohail Khan also contributed with an unbeaten 36 off 44 balls.

However, Afghanistan’s other batters struggled to make an impact. Opener Abidullah Nadarjan scored 14, while Faridullah Ihsas managed 13 before losing their wickets.

For India, Ishan Sood led the bowling attack with three wickets for 43 runs in nine overs. Aryan Savsani also picked up two wickets for 29 runs in seven overs. Kavya Patel (1/38), Arjun Rajput (1/20) and Yashbardhan Chauhan (1/26) took one wicket each.

Also Read - Kumamoto Masters: Srikanth beats Naraoka to reach quarterfinals

In reply, India got off to a solid start through openers Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag. Sehwag scored 51 off 57 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes, before Noor Ali Niazi dismissed him.

After his departure, Vineeth joined Raichandani at the crease and the pair built a strong partnership to put India in control of the chase. Raichandani had an impressive innings, scoring 93 off 90 balls, including 13 fours and a six, before Sohail Khan sent him back to the pavilion.