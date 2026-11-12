/IND vs NZ, 4th ODI: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India will face New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday (Nov 13). The visitors hold a 2-0 lead after winning the first two matches, while the third ODI was abandoned due to rain in Hamilton. India will look to extend their lead and seal the series. However, they will be without Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj, who have been replaced by Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra and Yash Thakur.

New Zealand have also made changes, adding Brett Randell and bringing back Matt Henry. Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and Tom Latham will miss the match as they prepare for the Test series.

IND vs NZ, 4th ODI: Match Details

When will the IND vs NZ, 4th ODI be played?

The fourth ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Friday (Nov 13). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs NZ, 4th ODI?

The livestream of the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav