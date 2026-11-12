/‘Maintain silence!’ US sentinel reprimands Hegseth and entourage for laughing at Tomb of the Unknowns | WATCH

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was reprimanded by a military sentinel at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday (Nov 11) for violating the decorum of the site. Hegseth and his entourage were laughing and talking loudly near the Tomb of the Unknowns following a Veterans Day ceremony. The incident occurred after President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and senior administration and military officials attended the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Hegseth, his wife Jennifer and several advisers, including Ricky Buria and Tami Radabaugh, were seen posing for photographs in front of the Tomb. As the group walked away, they were heard laughing and chatting loudly. A sentinel guarding the memorial approached them and shouted: “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!”

Hegseth, a combat veteran who served as an officer in the Army National Guard, appeared to gesture towards the soldier before leaving the frame.

Pentagon acknowledges sentinel’s intervention

In a statement later on Wednesday (Nov 11), Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed the incident.

“While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum,” he said.

The sentinel belongs to the 3rd US Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard, whose members maintain a round-the-clock watch over the Tomb. Military personnel have guarded the memorial continuously since 1937.

Previous controversies at Arlington

The incident comes amid criticism of Hegseth’s leadership at the Pentagon. Lawmakers attempted to impeach the defence secretary earlier this week, but the effort failed.

Trump’s team has also faced controversy at the cemetery. In 2024, a confrontation took place between a cemetery official and a Trump campaign worker over photography in Section 60, where US service members killed in recent conflicts are buried. The cemetery prohibits political use of imagery from the section.