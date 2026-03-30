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'Remember these two criminals': Iran names two US navy officers behind Tomahawk missile attack on Minab school

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Mar 30, 2026, 09:42 IST | Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 09:42 IST
'Remember these two criminals': Iran names two US navy officers behind Tomahawk missile attack on Minab school

US Navy officers named by Iran for attack on Minab girls school Photograph: (@Iran_in_India/X)

Story highlights

Iran released their images through its embassy in South Africa and accused both the navy officers of directly authorising the Tomahawl missile attack on the elementary girls school in Minab.

Days after an elementary girls school in Iran's Minab was attacked in US, Israel strike, Tehran has publicly accused two US Navy officers of being responsible for the attack that claimed the lives of 170 children. Iran released their images through its embassy in South Africa and accused them of directly authorising the missile attack.

The officers were identified as Leigh R Tate, said to be the commanding officer, and Jeffrey E York, the executive officer of the USS Spruance.

In a post on microblogging site X the embassy wrote, "Remember these two criminals. Leigh R. Tate, the commander, and Jeffrey E. York, the executive officer of the USS Spruance, who ordered the launch of Tomahawk missiles three times, killing 168 innocent children at a school in #Minab."

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The post ended emotionally by saying, “Remember these two. Don’t they have children of their own?".

‘Slaughtered in cold blood’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday (Mar 27) slammed the bombing of Minab school, calling it a “calculated assault” by the United States. Aragchi called the February 28 attack on the school “a war crime and a crime against humanity”.

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US President Donald Trump had claimed that Iran itself was responsible for the attack, which happened on the first day of the war. However, a US military investigation reported by The New York Times suggested that a US Tomahawk cruise missile, which Iran does not possess, had struck the school due to an error in targeting.

The report added that the US military was striking an adjacent Iranian base. The school building had earlier been a part of the base, and target coordinates were set using outdated data.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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