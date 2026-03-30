/'Remember these two criminals': Iran names two US navy officers behind Tomahawk missile attack on Minab school

Days after an elementary girls school in Iran's Minab was attacked in US, Israel strike, Tehran has publicly accused two US Navy officers of being responsible for the attack that claimed the lives of 170 children. Iran released their images through its embassy in South Africa and accused them of directly authorising the missile attack.

The officers were identified as Leigh R Tate, said to be the commanding officer, and Jeffrey E York, the executive officer of the USS Spruance.

In a post on microblogging site X the embassy wrote, "Remember these two criminals. Leigh R. Tate, the commander, and Jeffrey E. York, the executive officer of the USS Spruance, who ordered the launch of Tomahawk missiles three times, killing 168 innocent children at a school in #Minab."

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The post ended emotionally by saying, “Remember these two. Don’t they have children of their own?".

‘Slaughtered in cold blood’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday (Mar 27) slammed the bombing of Minab school, calling it a “calculated assault” by the United States. Aragchi called the February 28 attack on the school “a war crime and a crime against humanity”.

US President Donald Trump had claimed that Iran itself was responsible for the attack, which happened on the first day of the war. However, a US military investigation reported by The New York Times suggested that a US Tomahawk cruise missile, which Iran does not possess, had struck the school due to an error in targeting.