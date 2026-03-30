‘Regime change has happened’: Trump issues BIG statement after a month of Iran war, hints at peace deal ‘pretty soon’

US President Donald Trump has said that a regime change has already happened in Iran, adding that the United States is having very meaningful conversation with the Iranians. However, maintaining that one can never know with Iran, Trump accepted that the US has bombed the country amid negotiations for two times - one in 2025 with B2 bombers and other on Feb 28, that has led to a month- long war. Reiterating that the Iran war is “ahead of schedule”, Trump said that the US is dealing with a “completely different set of people” who are reasonable. He said that there can be a deal with Tehran “pretty soon.” About the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump said that he may be alive but he is seriously wounded. Hinting a green light towards the peace plan, Trump said that the Iranians have responded and even gave several ships of oil boats as gift that passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The one regime was decimated, destroyed, they're all dead. The next regime is mostly dead. And the third regime, we're dealing with different people than anybody's dealt with before. It's a whole different group of people. So I would consider that regime change. And frankly, they've been very reasonable. So I think we've had regime change. We can't do much better than that. The regime that was really bad, really evil, was the first one. That was done. The second was appointed, and they're gone. They're all dead,” the president told reporters aboard Air Force One. About a possible deal, "I think we'll make a deal with them, pretty sure...but we've had regime change," he said.

Elsewhere during his conversation, he said that Iran is decimated and they will to give up nuclear weapons. On Iran charging tolls from ships crossing the Hormuz, Trump said he will find out about it. Hailing the Gulf nations for fighting back, Trump said, “They are fighting back. Saudi Arabia is fighting back hard. Qatar is fighting back. UAE is fighting back. Kuwait's fighting back. Bahrain's fighting back. They're all fighting back. Actually, they were surprised to be hit. I was very surprised they got hit. And once they got hit, they started fighting very well.”

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What we know about the Iran war so far?

The war began on February 28, when the United States and Israel carried out pre-emptive airstrikes across Iran. The subsequent escalation reportedly resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering a broad Iranian retaliation targeting not just Israel but also US bases across Gulf countries.

US President Donald Trump has sent 15-point peace plan to Iran. While Iran has ruled out direct negotiations, it has said that it exchanged messages with the US via “friendly countries.” Pakistan has presented itself as a key mediator and on Sunday said that it is ready to "host and facilitate meaningful talks." Outlining growing support for its peace efforts, including from the United Nations and China, Pakistan issued a statement after its Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held "very productive talks" with Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey in Islamabad.