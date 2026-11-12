/‘My Gujarati friend’: Congress’ Sam Pitroda wishes PM Modi exchange warm Diwali wishes despite

The festival of lights has brought closer the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sam Pitroda,Indian Overseas Congress chief. The two leaders were seen sharing pleasantries on social media. Speaking to news agency IANS the Congress leader said, “He (PM Narendra Modi) is a Gujarati friend. I respect him as a person. My wife and I have met him. He has been very warm, kind, loving and caring at a personal level. Of course, he is a good orator and hard-working, and we get along well. We have no personal issues. I have nothing against Mr. Modi as a Gujarati leader, friend or well-wisher. He has been very warm towards me, and I appreciate that. Similarly, I have been to his house in Gujarat several times.”

While elaborating on their friendship, Pitroda said he may disagree with the prime minister’s worldview and ideology. He added, “I can disagree with Mr Modi and also have dinner with him.”

In response to the video, PM Modi tweeted, “Happy Diwali and Nutan Varsh Abhinandan to you Sam Bhai and to Anjana Ben. Praying for a joyful and healthy year ahead. Jai Jagannath!”

This unexpected display of camaraderie stands in stark contrast to the often bitter and deeply polarised political rhetoric that characterises the relationship between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress. Over the years, Pitroda, a close confidant of the Gandhi family and the architect of India’s telecom revolution, has frequently been at the centre of major political firestorms. His past remarks on sensitive subjects such as inheritance tax, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and regional diversity have repeatedly drawn fierce criticism from the Prime Minister and senior BJP leaders, often forcing the Congress party onto the defensive during crucial election cycles.

Despite these sharp ideological clashes, the festive exchange highlights a shared cultural heritage that transcends party lines. Both leaders hail from Gujarat and share deep roots in the state's traditions, a connection underscored by PM Modi’s inclusion of "Nutan Varsh Abhinandan"—the traditional Gujarati New Year greeting, and his affectionate reference to Pitroda and his wife, Anjana.