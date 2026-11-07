/PM Modi extends Diwali greetings, says tradition of celebrating festival with jawans will continue

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Nov 7) extended Diwali greetings to the people of the country, and wished happiness, peace and prosperity. In a video message, he said that he would continue his tradition of celebrating the festival with jawans. On X, he wrote, “Have a great Diwali!” The prime minister also said that the entire country is illuminated with lights on the occasion of Diwali and described the festival as a symbol of the country's resolve against darkness. “May this festival and the time ahead bring happiness, peace and prosperity into your lives. As you know, it is my annual tradition to spend the festival with the brave soldiers of our country, and I will continue that tradition this year as well,” he wrote in the X.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister met Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and exchanged Diwali greetings. PM Modi had earlier extended his wishes to people on Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities. The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7.

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