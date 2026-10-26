/‘Sorry anti-Indian forces, but Modi won’t go’: BJP hits back at Kharge, demands apology for remark on PM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday hit back at the Opposition and targeted the Congress party over its national president, Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made at an event in Patna a day earlier.

BJP said in a post on X, “Sorry to break it to you, all anti-Indian forces, BUT... Modi Kahi Nahi Jaayega (Modi won’t go anywhere).”

The BJP’s post was the second on the issue in the day, as the ruling party slugged it out with the Congress in the social media war, with the earlier one saying, “We’ve a message for Congress, RaGa and Kharge: It’s DONE, Broooo!”

BJP hit back at Kharge and Congress, reminding them that PM Modi was elected for a historic third consecutive term and has the people’s mandate.

It said, “Dear Kharge, Modi kahin nahin jayega! He was voted in as PM for the third time. He has our votes, broooo. Something your master will never have.”

‘Modi ka baap bhi jayega’: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge triggered the row with his remark at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Dr. Shri Krishna Singh in Bihar’s capital Patna on Sunday.

Kharge was criticizing PM Modi in his address, when a person in the audience shouted that PM Modi would not go anywhere. Responding to the remark, the Congress president said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega.”

BJP tears into Congress leadership

BJP came down hard on the main opposition party following Kharge’s remarks, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of repeatedly using abusive language against PM Modi and his family.

“Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has today torn apart all norms of decorum by making an indecent remark about Modi ji’s father in Patna,” he wrote in a post on X.

“This is not the first time that the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi ji or his family. At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him ‘merchant of death,’ and at times mocked his poverty by calling him ‘chaiwala’. Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the Congress party keeps crossing the limits of indecency every day,” he added.

On Monday, BJP staged protests across states against Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘baap’ remark on PM Modi and demanded an apology from Kharge.